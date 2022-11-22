Preparing for snow removal season

The Denison City Council last Tuesday took action on two documents to implement new rules and guidelines that pertain to snow removal.

The council approved the city’s snow removal policy, which had been brought up in a council planning session in October.

A new snow removal policy that residents should be aware of is even/odd parking.

During a snow-removal period, people who park their cars along a street will be asked to park their vehicles on the even house side of streets on even-numbered days and on the odd house side of streets on the odd-numbered days. The even/odd parking is being implemented during snow removal so that the public works crew can make at least one pass on the entirety of each street.

Under a modification made prior to the passage of the policy, residents will be permitted to park on the side of a street with a “No Parking” sign the day immediately following the first day of road snow removal, but not to exceed 24 hours after the first plow day. Once the snow plowing is completed, city staff will notify residents to follow the “No Parking” ordinance by the following day via KDSN Radio, Facebook, and the city’s webpage. Failure of the car owner to follow this guidance will result in the car being ticketed and may be towed at the owner’s expense.

The snow removal policy has a two-item question-and-answer section, as follows.

Q1: What do I expect during an ice storm event?

A1: Public Works will be out treating the traveled portions of the road as needed. Treatment will begin on the arterial roads first, then continue to the side streets.

Q2: Will there be a time that Public Works is not out during an ice event?

A2: Yes, there may be a time when the ice is so severe and/or continuing that treatment is prohibited or too dangerous to be on the roads. When this happens, city staff will notify KDSN radio and post it on the city’s Facebook page and webpage advising the hazardous conditions with a recommendation for all travelers to remain in place until it is safe to travel again–with a notification again through the aforementioned mediums.

Along with one page of snow removal ordinances, the snow removal policy has a question-and-answer section for what people are expected to do during snow events.

The policy also has maps showing the arterial streets that will be plowed and maintained first during a snow event.

Snow-removal zones are listed in the policy, as follows.

No person shall park, abandon or leave unattended any vehicle in any of the following snow removal zones during snow removal operations unless the snow has been removed or plowed from said street, alley or parking area and the snow has ceased to fall.(Code of Iowa, 321.236[1])

Exchange Street on both sides from 1st Avenue North to Broadway

South 12th Street on both sides from Broadway to 1st Avenue South

Avenue C on both sides from 1st Avenue North to Broadway

Main Street on both sides from 3rd Avenue North to 1st Avenue South

14thStreet on both sides from 2nd Avenue North to 1st Avenue South

1st Avenue North on both sides from Exchange Street to North 15th Street

Broadway on both sides from 11th Street to 16th Street

1st Avenue South on both sides from South 12th Street to South 15th Street

Police officers and public works officials have the authority to order the impoundment of any vehicle parked, abandoned, or left unattended in any public street, right of way, or parking lot that they determine to hamper snow-removal efforts. The owner of the impounded vehicle is responsible for paying the costs of towing and storing the vehicle.

Snow removal ordinance

The city council approved the second reading of a snow removal ordinance, which is different than the snow removal policy. The third reading and approval of the ordinance could take place at the next regular council meeting set for December 6.

The snow removal ordinance has a list of definitions including the following definition for a measurable snowfall.

Measurable Snowfall: is accumulated snow on the ground of 1/2” or more in at least a 24-hour period, whether it is freshly fallen or blown snow on somatic transportation.

Somatic transportation is defined as transportation designated for use by physical or bodily means, such as, but not limited to sidewalk paths.

The ordinance lists the following responsibilities of residents.

The owner or occupant of lots abutting sidewalks shall, no later than 24 hours within the last measurable snowfall, remove all snow and ice which may have fallen or accumulated upon such sidewalk, provided that:

a. When ice or packed snow has so formed that it cannot be removed, the owner or occupant shall keep the sidewalk sprinkled with a nonskid material which will prevent the sidewalk from being dangerous to pedestrians.

b. This requirement shall also apply to the main sidewalk as it extends from a corner lot to the curb line of an intersecting street and to pedestrian ramps which shall be cleared to the full width of said ramp.

c. Property owners adjacent to alley ways shall be required to clean the sidewalk to the middle ground of the alley.

The ordinance also makes allowances for extensive or harsh winter weather events.

Due to winter conditions sidewalks may not be able to be cleared edge to edge. Therefore, the following minimums shall be maintained throughout the winter snowfall season.

A. Residential sidewalks measuring 3-4 feet in width must have at least 2 feet clear.

B. Residential sidewalks measuring greater than 4 feet in width must have no greater than 1 foot on each side of sidewalk covered in snow and/or ice

C. All commercial and industrial sidewalks must have cleared a path on the sidewalk at least 6 feet across or the entire width of sidewalk if it is less than 6 feet.