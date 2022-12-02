Preparing for the future with computer science skills

Next week will mark 20 days from Christmas, but it is much more than that. It marks the observance of a gift that children can use the rest of their lives – knowledge of computer science.

Computer Science Education Week, or CSEDWeek, actually begins on Saturday, December 5, and runs through Friday, December 11.

According to the CSEDWeek website, www.csedweek.org/, the week is an annual call to action to inspire K-12 students to learn computer science, advocate for equity in computer science education, and celebrate the contributions of students, teachers, and partners to the field.

The Denison Community School District, as well as school districts from all over the world, will celebrate the week with special events.

In Denison, a kick-off assembly will begin at 8:20 a.m. on Monday at Denison Elementary School and at 10:15 a.m. at Broadway Elementary School.

“Throughout the week the whole idea is for kids to do an hour of coding a day, so they have individual activities, but we’re shaking it up during the morning meetings,” said Darin Johnson, technology integrationist at Denison Elementary and Broadway Elementary. “We’re doing relay activities. Groups of four or five students will compete against other groups to finish as many puzzles as they can in the time given. We haven’t tried that before so we’ll see how that goes.”

On Monday, Denison Elementary received a gift of $2,500 from the Rollscreen Foundation that will aid in the instruction of computer science.

Stephanie Prussing, technology teacher at Denison Elementary School, explained to the representatives from Pella in Carroll who presented the check, how computer science instruction has advanced through the years at the school.

In 2019 the school district, with the backing of the school board and help from a $50,000 grant through the Computer Science is Elementary project, transformed the Denison Elementary computer lab into a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) classroom, now called the Exploration Station.

“We can see from where the kindergarten students started four years ago to now being third and fourth graders, and it’s amazing what they are doing,” Prussing said.

For example, students are using Scratch to make up their own stories and programming.

Scratch is a coding community for children and a free coding language with a simple visual interface that allows young people to create digital stories, games and animations.

The knowledge that students gain in the Exploration Station doesn’t just stay there; it is integrated into the regular classrooms.

Prussing and Johnson meet with about 25 classroom teachers once a month before school starts for the day to go over the learning that has taken place in the Exploration Station and how students can use that in their classrooms.

“The idea is not to add one more thing to the teachers’ plates because we know that teachers already have enough on their plates, so we try to get creative on integrating it in a way that it’s not an extra special thing but is actually something that’s going to help them meet their objectives for that day,” Johnson explained.

“We can teach students how to use a Finch robot or a Dash robot and how to code and program it. If the students are working on math problems in their classroom, adding two-digit numbers, they can program their robot to go and find the answer to the math problems,” Prussing explained. “The younger students working with sight words or letter identification can program those robots to move to the different letters, words and sounds.”

Johnson explained that when the computer lab was going to be transformed into a STEM classroom, they visited with Scott Winey at bluespace creative in Denison, a business that does brand management.

“We toured his business when we started thinking about what we wanted this room to look like, and he (Winey) basically planted the seed that we need to start with career awareness at a younger age, not to wait until high school to have kids start to think about what they want to do. That is way too late,” Johnson said.

“That’s one of the driving forces behind our curriculum, is to expose students to different career paths early, starting in kindergarten,” he added.

Part of the objective is to get students excited in knowing the job opportunities that await them, Prussing said.

“That’s huge because technology isn’t going to go away,” she said. “We want to prepare students for a future of jobs even though we aren’t even sure what will be out there.”

Preparing students for jobs that don’t yet exist relies on a focus on fundamentals that transcend time and advances made in technology.

“We don’t know what their jobs are going to be like 15 years from now, but if we focus on the ‘Four Cs,’ collaboration, communication, critical thinking and creativity, those are the skills that will help students in their future jobs,” said Prussing.

She added that the business partnerships with classrooms are important. It allows students to see a correlation between jobs and why they need to study and do their best in school.

Presenting the check on Monday were Dustin Katje, manager of the Pella plant in Carroll, and Jeff Heuton, human resources manager.

The $2,500 will be used to purchase robotics for the elementary school as well as materials for the district’s Family STEM night that will take place on January 19.

Katje explained the reason for making the donation.