Prescribed burn helps invigorate native plants and trees near Deloit

Staff from the Crawford County Conservation Board, the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation, Crawford County Pheasants Forever and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources partnered on a 203-acre prescribed burn northeast of Deloit on Monday, March 28.

Prescribed fire is an important part of habitat management and partnering on these burns, when possible, is an efficient way to get the work done while minimizing the impact to neighbors and to those who use these areas.

The organizations worked together to burn part of Newcom Dale Riggleman Natural Resource Area, which is owned by the Crawford County Conservation Board, and the former Soenksen farm property, which is now owned by the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation.

“The burn invigorates the native grassland and provides great benefits to the woodland on the property,” said Megann Schmidt, private lands biologist for the DNR.

She explained the fire burns the leaf litter and helps set back unwanted shrubby species around the timber, allowing sunlight to reach the ground to benefit the smaller native trees and herbaceous plants.

“There’s beautiful oak and hickory timber in there that the burn is really going to help,” said Schmidt.

The prescribed burn will also help a native woodland flower.

“There’s a decent amount of snow trillium here that will also benefit from the burn,” Schmidt said.

Glenn Pollock, a native of Crawford County, was helping with the prescribed fire on March 28.

A retired healthcare worker, Pollock lives in Omaha, Nebraska, and is the chairperson for the Natural Resources Management standing committee with the Audubon Society of Omaha and a board member of the Loess Hills Preservation Society. He further explained how the burn helps snow trillium.

“The burn clears the leaf litter away and makes it easier for the snow trillium to bloom,” he said.

According to a publication, “Iowa Woodland Flowers,” produced by the Jasper County Conservation Board and found through the DNR’s website, snow trillium has three petals, three sepals and three leaves. They produce white flowers and are found on southern exposures of woodland hillsides where the snow melts first. The publication adds that the flowers bloom as soon as the snow melts in March.

Pollock was surprised that the snow trillium was not in bloom as of March 28 but added the prescribed burn took place at the best time as the plants were not yet blooming.

“Snow trilliums are common in Western Iowa, and people were surprised to find out they were out here (at the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation property),” he said. “When they bloom, it’s every few inches, and the whole hillside turns white.”

Pollock added the time when the plants bloom depends on the weather.

“We saw that they were starting to bloom,” he said. “This weather has been crazy, and I don’t know if it’s going to be good next week for them. Last year they were spectacular. This year, I was surprised because they should have been in bloom right now.”

Pollock said snow trillium is becoming rarer in Iowa because the habitat has been destroyed over the years.

“We kind of lucked out that this area happened to have an abundance of snow trillium,” he said.

The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation property is one of two tracts of natural resources land open to the public located four miles northeast of Deloit on Boyer Boulevard.

Adjacent to the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation tract is the Newcom Dale Riggleman Natural Resource Area, which is composed of native prairie and native timber and has a six-acre pond. This area is managed by the Crawford County Conservation Board. The DNR’s public hunting atlas lists the area of the tract at 169 acres.

The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation tract is listed at 160 acres of mixed habitat and it is enrolled in the DNR’s Iowa Habitat and Access Program (IHAP).

“IHAP is a way to open more land to more public hunting access,” Schmidt said. “We help private landowners manage their lands in exchange for them opening it up for public access.”

Properties enrolled in the program are open to public hunting access from Sept. 1 to May 31 each year, Schmidt said. IHAP properties can be identified by the orange IHAP signs and can be found online on the Iowa Public Hunting Access map.

“We’re trying to enroll new property into IHAP at this time, so if anyone is interested in the program, I encourage them to reach out,” Schmidt said.

Information about enrolling property in IHAP can be found on a DNR webpage at https://www.iowadnr.gov/Hunting/Places-to-Hunt-Shoot/Habitat-Access-Program. Links to property enrolled in IHAP and to an interactive map of Iowa’s public hunting lands can also be found on that page.

Schmidt said prescribed fire is recommended every three to five years. She added a portion of the Iowa Natural Heritage Property is grassland and was burned not long ago.

“In the timber area, it’s been a while, if ever, since it’s been burned off,” she added.