The Crawford County Republic Women will host “Pizza & Politics” from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, at Bella Sera Restaurant, 169 Oak Ridge Drive, Denison.

The event will feature the following special guests.

Presidential candidate Nikki Haley. Haley is a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, South Carolina governor and South Carolina state representative.

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst. Ernst serves on the Armed Services, Agriculture, Nutrition & Forestry, Small Business & Entrepreneurship committees. She is the ranking member on the latter committee and is also the Republican Policy Committee chairman.

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra. Feenstra represents Iowa’s 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. He serves on the House Ways and Means and the House Agriculture committees.

A donation of $10 is suggested to cover the cost of appetizers, pizza, drink and dessert.

All area conservatives are invited to the event.