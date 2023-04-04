Another session of “Pizza & Politics” will be hosted by the Crawford County Area Republican Women (CCRW) at Bella Sera Restaurant in Denison at noon on Tuesday, April 11.

Nikki Haley, South Carolina, will speak about her experience and goals in running for U.S. President. Haley is the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Governor of South Carolina, and South Carolina State legislator. She launched her 2024 campaign during an event in Charleston, South Carolina, on February 15.

Haley will be joined at the meeting by U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, Iowa and U.S. Congressman Randy Feenstra. Ernst represents the State of Iowa in the U.S. Senate. She serves on the Armed Services, Agriculture, Nutrition & Forestry, Small Business & Entrepreneurship (ranking member) and the Republican Policy Committee (chairman).

Feenstra represents Iowa’s 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. He serves on the House Ways and Means and the House Agriculture committees.

Interested area conservatives (men and students, as well as women) are welcome attend the event. Pizza, beverage and dessert will be served for a suggested freewill donation of $10.