Primary election on Tuesday

Polls for the Tuesday, June 7, primary election will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For Crawford County voters, the only contested races are the following.

For the Republican Party -

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, of New Hartford, is being challenged by State Sen. Jim Carlin, of Sioux City.

Todd Halbur, a native of Carroll who lives in Clive, is facing Mary Ann Hanusa, of Council Bluffs, for the chance to run against incumbent and Democrat Rob Sand in the fall.

For the Democratic Party –

Former U.S. House member Abby Finkenauer, retired three-star admiral Michael Franken and physician Glenn Hurst are facing each other in the U.S. Senate primary race.

In the Secretary of State’s race, Joel Miller, county auditor in Linn County, and Eric Van Lancker, Clinton County auditor and commissioner of elections, are competing to see who will run against Paul Pate, the incumbent and Republican, in the fall.

County offices

On the county level, three incumbents have decided to not run for re-election - supervisors Eric Skoog (R-Denison) and Jeri Vogt (D-Dow City, and recorder Denise Meeves (D-Denison).

Three Republicans filed for three seats up for election on the board of supervisors. They are Kyle R. Schultz (incumbent), of Charter Oak; and Craig Dozark and Mike Fink, both of Denison.

No board of supervisors candidates are on the Democratic Party ballot.

For the recorder’s position, Sara Meseck, the current deputy recorder, filed for election on the Republican ballot. The Democratic ballot does not have a candidate for the recorder’s office.

Following are the candidates for the other county offices up for election.

Treasurer: Republican - Sheri Neddermeyer, incumbent; Democrat - no candidate

Attorney: Republican - no candidate; Democrat - Colin Johnson, incumbent

State offices

Following are candidates for state offices which are not contested

State Senate District 6: Republican - Jason Schultz, incumbent (Schleswig); Democrat - no candidate

State Representative District 12: Republican - Steven Holt, incumbent (Denison); Democrat - no candidate

Governor: Republican - Kim Reynolds, incumbent; Democrat - Deidre DeJear

Secretary of Agriculture: Republican - Mike Naig, incumbent; Democrat - John Norwood

Attorney General: Republican - Brenna Bird; Democrat - Tom Miller, incumbent

Treasurer of State: Republican - Roby Smith; Democrat - Michael L. Fitzgerald, incumbent

Federal offices

U.S. Representative District 4: Republican - Randy Feenstra, of Hull incumbent; Democrat - Ryan Melton, of Nevada

To vote in the primary election, individuals must declare a political party – either Democratic or Republican – at the time of voting.

Absentee ballots returned by mail must be received in the county auditor’s office by the time the polls close on election day. They can also be delivered to the county auditor’s office before the polls close, according to the Iowa Secretary of State’s website. A person can also deliver their voted absentee ballot at the polls and vote a regular ballot, or vote a provisional ballot at the polls if they cannot surrender their voted absentee ballot.

Polling places

As a reminder, the following are the polling locations for each precinct in Crawford County.

Charter Oak - Community building, 29 Main Street

Denison 1st Ward - Boulders Conference Center, 2507 Boulders Drive

Denison 2nd Ward/Denison Township - Boulders Conference Center, 2507 Boulders Drive

Denison 3rd Ward/Goodrich Township - Boulders Conference Center, 2507 Boulders Drive

DCAB (Dow City/Arion/Buck Grove) - Brasel Building, 101 Franklin Street, Dow City

Southeast Precinct - Manilla Fire Hall, 549 Main Street

SRK (Schleswig/Ricketts/Kiron) - Immanuel Lutheran Church, 501 Glad Street, Schleswig