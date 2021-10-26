Progress on roads and bridges

Supervisors take a tour of county projects

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors took a tour of county road and bridge projects on October 19.

County Engineer Paul Assman spent about four hours giving the supervisors a look at recent and future projects in the northwest quarter of the county.

Supervisors Ty Rosburg, Jean Heiden and Jeri Vogt, chairperson, along with Crawford County Auditor Terri Martens, took part in the tour.

“I think it’s important for them to see firsthand what it is that we do out there,” Assman told the Bulletin and Review.

“We were able to take a look at some of the grading projects we have done, the bridge repair and replacement that we’ve done and some of the more recent asphalt overlay work we have done this summer. It was just an opportunity to get them out and actually stand on the ground and on the bridges that we work on.”

“I was grateful that Paul asked us if we’d like to go out on a tour,” said Vogt.

She said she was surprised by the number of projects the county crews have finished this season.

