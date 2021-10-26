Progress on roads and bridges

Supervisors take a tour of county projects
The Crawford County Board of Supervisors took a tour of county road and bridge projects on October 19.
County Engineer Paul Assman spent about four hours giving the supervisors a look at recent and future projects in the northwest quarter of the county.
Supervisors Ty Rosburg, Jean Heiden and Jeri Vogt, chairperson, along with Crawford County Auditor Terri Martens, took part in the tour.
“I think it’s important for them to see firsthand what it is that we do out there,” Assman told the Bulletin and Review.
“We were able to take a look at some of the grading projects we have done, the bridge repair and replacement that we’ve done and some of the more recent asphalt overlay work we have done this summer. It was just an opportunity to get them out and actually stand on the ground and on the bridges that we work on.”
“I was grateful that Paul asked us if we’d like to go out on a tour,” said Vogt.
She said she was surprised by the number of projects the county crews have finished this season.
Assman said that 32 miles of hot-mix asphalt overlay work has been completed, nine maintenance road grading projects have been completed (a 10th is in progress and an 11th is planned if the weather holds) for a total of nearly 11 miles completed; four bridges have been replaced (a fifth will start next week) and four large corrugated metal pipe culvert projects have been completed.
He noted that some of the work was performed by contractors.
“We also have two ditching crews that have completed dozens of ditch clean-outs and small culvert installation projects throughout the county,” he said.
Vogt said she was amazed that the bridge crew is still planning to start another bridge replacement project, on I Avenue west of 120th Street, yet this fall.
She noted that Assman and the county crews are burdened with a lot of infrastructure designed for the kinds of traffic seen 70 years ago – not the large, heavy machinery of today – but do a good job of upgrading and maintaining it.
“It’s looking good out there,” Vogt said.
“I think they are doing a great job keeping our roads in shape for our farming community.”
Even though the tour took about half a workday, the supervisors saw just a fraction of the projects that have taken place around the county.
“A lot of times, people only see what we’re working on in their area, but it’s a big county,” Assman said. “We do projects all over the county throughout the year. I think it’s important for the board to see that, too. It gives them a better understanding and a better appreciation of what we’re doing.”