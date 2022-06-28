Project Lifesaver: Nine in Crawford County trained to use search equipment

Following two training days last week, nine individuals in Crawford County are now certified to use Project Lifesaver equipment to search for missing individuals.

Project Lifesaver is a program for families with members who have autism, cognitive disabilities, dementia, Alzheimer’s or other special needs.

At-risk individuals are given a wristband that contains a battery-operated radio transmitter; the wristband transmits a pulse once every second on an FCC-licensed frequency that can be picked up by a radio receiver.

On Thursday and Friday of last week, Paul Ballance, chief of operations of Project Lifesaver, a nonprofit based in Virginia, trained individuals from the local area on how to use the equipment.

Cobblestone Inns & Suites in Denison donated a room for Ballance’s three-night stay; the Denison Subway donated lunch for both training days.

A variety of individuals and businesses contributed the funds to pay for the training and equipment.

The training sessions took place at the Denison Fire Station.

“The instructor went out and hid transmitters – that would be the part the client would wear – to simulate someone missing,” said Heather Aldag, of Kiron, who has been leading the effort to bring Project Lifesaver to Crawford County.

“He would give us a ‘last seen’ location and how long ago that was,” she said.

The search team traveled to the “last seen” location to begin the search.

“There’s an antenna you hook on the car so you can drive around,” Aldag said.

The receiver chirps when it picks up the signal from the transmitter.

“Once you get closer, then you get out on foot and you do a 360° sweep that tells you what direction to go in,” Aldag said. “Then you follow the chirp and it gets louder the closer you get. That’s how you find it - by the sound of the machine.”

She said she is satisfied with the quality of the training.

“We found the transmitters very quickly,” Aldag said. “It’s actually a little harder than it would be in real life because we were only looking for a small thing you would wear on your wrist – and not a person. I was surprised at how quick it was.”

Rachel Burns, Kiron Fire Department EMS service director, coordinated the training for other county firefighters.

Those receiving training were Aldag, Burns, Crawford County Sheriff James Steinkuehler, Chief Deputy Roger Rasmussen, and firefighters Tim Zenk, Corey Gaskill, Zach Loftus, Tyler Weller and Rob Klink.

The trainees were also trained to be instructors.

“All the people that were at the training on Thursday and Friday are now certified trainers,” Aldag said.

“Some of the firefighters will use the equipment on training nights. I believe they’re going to get started on training people.”

The search equipment does not yet have a permanent home, but the Communications Center at the Crawford County Law Enforcement Center is under consideration.

“It’s open all of the time and it’s accessible to anyone on duty,” Aldag said. “I believe that is where everyone felt comfortable leaving it, so that it’s accessible until we have more equipment.”

She said she and Steinkuehler will have additional discussions about where the equipment is housed.

The starter equipment package only came with two wristbands; Aldag hopes to provide the wristbands free of charge to anyone caring for an at-risk individual.

Each wristband costs $325.

“I would still like to raise some more money toward this,” Aldag said. “I was hoping we would have more than two bracelets to start off with.”

She thanked all the individuals who took off work and donated their time to attend the training sessions, and thanked the volunteer firefighters for their efforts at county fire departments.

Individuals interested in making a contribution to Project Lifesaver may do so at United Bank of Iowa in Denison.

The trainer and trainees - from left: Tyler Weller, Tim Zenk, Zach Loftus, Rachel Burns, Rob Klink, Cory Gaskill, Heather Aldag, Chief Deputy Roger Rasmussen, Sheriff James Steinkuehler and Paul Ballance, chief of operations of Project Lifesaver. Photos by Gordon Wolf

Above, left: A hidden transmitter. Above, right: Paul Ballance gives instruction after a drill is completed.

At left: Rachel Burns, Tim Zenk, Zach Loftus, Tyler Weller and Cory Gaskill search for a hidden transmitter.