Project Lifesaver: Program for at-risk individuals to launch this summer

Project Lifesaver will likely be launched in Crawford County sometime this summer, according to Heather Aldag, of Kiron.

“Our total raised so far is $7,198, and the equipment is ordered,” she said. “My original personal goal I set for myself was $10,000. I didn’t know if I would get anywhere close to that, but I think we’ll definitely make it.”

Project Lifesaver is a program for families with members who have autism, cognitive disabilities, dementia, Alzheimer’s or other special needs.

At-risk individuals are given a wristband that contains a battery-operated radio transmitter; the wristband transmits a pulse once every second on an FCC-licensed frequency that can be picked up by a radio receiver.

The national average for finding a missing person is nine hours; for individuals wearing a Project Lifesaver wristband, the average is about 30 minutes, Aldag said.

She has a personal reason to bring the program to Crawford County; her son is autistic, and has taken to leaving school on his own.

“This program would offer relief and peace of mind that if something were to happen, he could be found quickly,” she said.

The equipment on order includes receivers, antennas and batteries to put the system into operation.

Aldag is aiming for July to have individuals from Project Lifesaver, which is a nonprofit, travel here from Virginia to provide training on the equipment.

Funds raised will pay for all the travel expenses for the trainers.

They will train seven local individuals in how to use the receivers.

Those seven will become certified trainers and will then train other county personnel.

Crawford County Sheriff James Steinkuehler and a deputy from the sheriff’s office will take the training, Aldag said.

Rachel Burns, Kiron Fire Department EMS service director, is coordinating training for the other five individuals, who will be firefighters from around the county.

One of Aldag’s main areas of concern is determining how many wristbands to purchase; she wants to be able to provide them for free to families in need.

“Right now, we don’t know how many people in our county need them,” she said.

“I would hope that anyone in our county that needs one would be able to wear one.”

Aldag said additional funds raised will go toward purchasing wristbands.

“But I’m not really sure how much more we’re going to need,” she said.

“The starter package (of equipment) comes with 12 wristbands in it; we would have to order from there on as people get into the program.”

Aldag said Project Lifesaver is needed in Crawford County.

“This could be life changing for some people,” she said. “I had one lady tell me she could have kept her mom home longer if there had been something like this available. Her mother spent 10 years in a nursing home because she was wandering off, but maybe she could have kept her home for a couple more years. That’s a big deal.

“Our small community continues to step up in big ways and for that I am very thankful,” Aldag said.

The following individuals and groups have donated to the project:

Denison Kiwanis Club, $1,300; United Bank of Iowa, $250; Denison Rotary Club, $500; Crawford County Memorial Hospital (through employees’ $5 Jeans Wednesdays), $535; Jessica Raymie (through a t-shirt fundraiser), $166; KR and Karla Buck/Ten Point Construction, $500; Ten Point Construction employees also made a donation.

A GoFundMe project has raised $1,515 so far.

Hy-Vee, Fareway, Pizza Ranch and Kiron Speech Path all donated to the group’s first fundraiser, Aldag said.

“On Friday night, at the (Crawford County) speedway, we did pass the helmet,” she said. “We were able to get out there, share stories, provide information and raise some money.”

Aldag said she is hopeful that the group will receive a Kevin and Avonte Program grant; that program was named after two boys with autism who wandered away and lost their lives.