Many taxpayers in Crawford and Harrison counties in recent weeks have expressed alarm at large increases in assessed values of property.

According to the Crawford and Harrison county assessors, property taxes will not go up in amounts that match the increases in assessed values.

The assessment statements property owners received this year will be used for taxes paid in the fall of 2024 and spring of 2025.

“We don’t anticipate that the tax amounts are going to go up as much as the valuations did,” said Harrison County Assessor Emily Allmon.

She said the assessor’s office is required by Iowa Code to set property values at market value every other year.

The recent increases in assessed values are a reflection of the current market, Allmon said.

Because of legislation enacted by the Iowa Legislature, the statewide average of taxable values will increase by no more than 3%.

Crawford County Assessor Duane Zenk said he believes a lot of people already understand where the values come from because they see what the real estate market is doing and what houses sell for.

The new assessments reflect what happened in the housing market in 2021 and 2022.

“Everybody involved in the real estate business will tell you the last two years have seen the best sales ever,” Zenk said. “I looked back and the last time this happened was in the early 1970s, looking at the percentages of how much the valuations went up.”

“Across the whole state the taxable value for a class of properties – say your residential properties – can’t grow by more than 3%,” Allmon said. “That’s not specific to a certain parcel – it doesn’t mean that one parcel can’t go up by more than 3% — it means that whole value can’t go up by more than 3%. So we don’t anticipate that people’s taxes will go up by the percentage that the assessed value has gone up because the rollback should deflect a lot of that.”

She noted that each taxing jurisdiction (counties, cities, schools, hospitals) sets their levy based on the taxable valuations; how those entities budget will affect the taxes paid by individuals within those jurisdictions.

Zenk has heard that nine counties make up 85% of the values statewide. He believes those are the counties with larger metro areas.

“What they’ve done is weighed out those counties. So that’s how they are coming up with the rollback,” Zenk said.

He explained that the state controls an increase of no more than 3% for a class of property statewide by changing the rollback.

“Until all the values are in to the state and all properties have gone through the due process of appeals, it’s difficult to say where that rollback number will land, but preliminary figures say that it will be in the mid-40s,” he added.

For simplification, he gave the example of a house that has a market and assessed value of $100,000 right now. Under the current rollback, 54.13%, that house would have a taxable valuation of around $54,000. If under the new assessment the house has a market and assessed value of $120,000, and the rollback is 45%, the taxable valuation would also be around $54,000.

Allmon noted that the assessor’s office doesn’t administer the rollback.

“We are not part of that process; our job is just to set values at market value,” she said. “Every other year we set values at market value; we have to be within 5% of what we feel is 100% market value. We can be 5% below or 5% above; that’s our assessed value. Then in the fall you get a taxable value and that’s what you actually pay taxes on.”

Zenk also pointed out that the property tax bill is affected by the tax levy set by entities such as the county, cities and the school districts, and said the cost of government is not going down as people still want their fire apparatus, ambulances, law enforcement , school buses, gravel for roads and streets fixed.

“And when you’re paying $4.50 a gallon for diesel, you can’t go down,” he said. “Government maybe needs to get a little more efficient, which is easier said than done.”