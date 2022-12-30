Providing help understanding and using spoken language

“I knew what I wanted to do early on,” said Rachel Burns. “I always wanted to work with children – even when I was a child — and I always wanted to work in a medical field.”

At age 14, when she was volunteering in an early childhood center for kids with special needs in California, she decided that she wanted to be a speech pathologist.

“A lot of them had hearing loss or Down syndrome and we were starting to see some kids with autism,” Rachel said.

“I figured out that was a good calling for me and I applied to college to pursue it.”

Today, Rachel runs Kiron Speech Path on Main Street in Kiron.

She works mostly with pediatric clients ranging from 18 months old to around age nine, as well as a few older children and adults.

“I tend to work a lot with individuals with autism – that’s probably my biggest specialty area,” Rachel said. “I work a lot with kids that need assistance with acquiring speech sounds; that’s kind of a temporary service and then they’re on their way.”

She works with children who are late in learning to talk, and clients of any age who have speech sound disorders.

“I also work with adults with cognitive disabilities and voice disorders,” Rachel said.

Her services include helping individuals regain communication skills after suffering a stroke.

“It’s pretty much anything that falls under the realm of understanding or using spoken language,” she said.

The route that took her to Kiron was anything but direct.

Rachel and her husband, Josh, are California natives.

She has a 2003 bachelor’s degree and a 2006 master’s degree, both in communicative disorders, from California State University in Fullerton, California.

The master’s degree is a requirement to work in the field.

“The graduate program emphasizes education and healthcare fields specific to speech therapy,” Rachel said.

She was also required to work many clinical hours and to work internships and externships.

Rachel worked as a speech therapist in California schools for three years after graduation, but she and Josh weren’t happy with their situation.

“We were both working two jobs; we had not much to show for that and we were spending a lot of time sitting in traffic, working, and not pursuing other things,” she said.

Then the housing market fell out during the subprime mortgage crisis; they ended up owing twice what their little condominium was worth.

They started considering the Midwest because of family connections in Wisconsin, North Dakota and Iowa.

“My mom was born in Fort Dodge and her family moved to California when she was 12, so I had visited Iowa and I had thought my husband could easily fit in and live here,” Rachel said. “I wasn’t so convinced about myself.”

She knew she could find work anywhere as a speech pathologist, which allowed them to make the cross-country move.

Rachel and Josh moved to Kiron in July 2009 after “we kind of threw a dart at a map,” she said.

“It’s a big change, but we were willing to try doing something with a little bit slower pace of life and a much better cost of living.”

She took work as a speech therapist in area schools.

“I worked for Prairie Lakes AEA (Area Education Agency) for nine years and I worked for Northwest AEA in Denison for two years,” Rachel said.

She started Kiron Speech Path as a side business at the end of 2016, which was helped along when Josh and Rachel bought the former Sandberg Automotive shop on Main Street in Kiron.

“My business is housed in an office inside of the auto repair building, which essentially puts my overhead at almost nothing so I’m really able to keep costs down” she said.

Josh does mechanical automotive work in the rest of the building; the business is now called Kiron Repair.

Josh is also the fire chief for the Kiron Fire Department and an EMT; Rachel is a firefighter/EMT and the EMS service director for the department.

Learning how to become an insurance provider and how to do her own medical billing were big challenges for Rachel in the early days of her business.

“I had a lot of tears in that learning curve,” Rachel said.

She initially had many bills denied due to clerical errors, but she’s now adept at billing Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance carriers.

Rachel said her private practice allows her to provide focused services one on one or in small groups; she prefers that kind of setting over classroom teaching with 30-plus students, which was not a good fit for her.

Kiron Speech Path began providing telehealth services in 2018 when a client from Alta moved to South Dakota and wanted to continue speech therapy.

Telehealth would become more important during the next step in the growth of the business, which was mostly unplanned.

“When schools closed due to COVID-19, I had already been wondering when and if I could do this fulltime,” she said.

Prior to the pandemic, the potential loss of health insurance and retirement benefits weighed heavily on her mind.

When schools opened up again in the fall of 2020, a new concern took priority.

“Speech therapists for the AEA tend to work in multiple schools in multiple towns, and I felt like that was a lot of exposure risk for COIVD-19,” Rachel said. “I think that was the push that I needed to try doing this fulltime and going out on my own.”

Her earlier foray into telehealth took on more importance during the pandemic.

“When COVID-19 hit, I was already proficient at providing this service and it made that transition seamless,” she said.

To provide telehealth services, speech-language pathologists must be licensed in their own state and in the state in which a client resides.

Rachel is licensed to provide telehealth services in Iowa, California, Nebraska, and South Dakota and currently serves clients in California, South Dakota and Iowa.

Kiron has turned out to be the right place for her to set up shop.

“I know my business wouldn’t exist if I had stayed in California,” Rachel said. “I think the cost of doing business there would be more than I can handle as a private practitioner. Kiron works very well for me being situated kind of where three counties come together.”

The area doesn’t have any other private practice speech therapists.

“Options for speech therapy in this area are to go to a hospital or to try to obtain services through the AEA in the schools,” she said.

Starting her own business also gave her the opportunity to learn about tethered oral tissues and oral facial myology in greater depth.

“There are so many more infants and children whose feeding and speech are affected by things like tongue ties than you would ever guess,” she said. “I never would have become proficient at feeding therapy if it weren’t for being in private practice on my own.”

She is also able to refer families to other specialties, as needed.

“My most frequent referrals are to ear-nose-throat doctors, the Munroe-Meyer Institute (where an autism diagnosis could be made or ruled out; Rachel can’t diagnose autism), and audiologists,” she said.

Rachel said she is amazed by the number of families that have trusted her with the unique needs of their children.

“I’ve had a lot of successful homeschooled clients because they have flexibility in scheduling, and also have a parent who can implement things we do in therapy throughout the week,” she said.

The flexibility of running her own business also gave her the time to homeschool her own children starting in 2020.

“I tend to run clients in the morning and in the afternoon and then use the middle of the day for homeschool,” Rachel said. “Another great thing is my whole family is in this building together all day.”

It also makes Josh and Rachel more available as volunteers for fire and medical calls.

“I think it has worked out really well for our fire department’s response time during the day because it puts two of us working in town,” she said.

She’s also on hand when Josh needs someone to steer a vehicle being towed.

Rachel recommends speech pathology as a career, where many jobs are available in nursing home, school, hospital and private clinic settings.

“In my experience, there is always a need for speech therapists, and I’ve never had a time when I didn’t have several job options to choose from,” she said.

She noted that Prairie Lakes AEA has five openings for full-time speech pathologists at present.