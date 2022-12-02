Public health clinics scheduled by Crawford County Community Health

Crawford County Community Health has scheduled the following clinics for December and January.

COVID-19 and FLU VACCINE: Schedule/walk-in appointments; Tuesday and Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Do not come to clinic if you are sick. Wear clothing that will allow easy access to your upper arm/shoulder area, such as a short sleeve shirt.

BABY BOUTIQUE: December 19 and January 22 at First United Methodist Church in Denison. Store hours 3-6 p.m. Classes start at 4 p.m. Baby Boutique is a service to promote healthy children and wellness through education and medical care for prenatal and children up to the age of one with an opportunity to earn points to purchase baby items.

IMMUNIZATION CLINICS: Monday December 19, 10 a.m-2 p.m.; Tuesday January 17, 1-5:30 p.m. Call 712-263-3303 to make an appointment. If you are unable to attend the scheduled date, call and cancel as soon as possible. At immunization clinics, nurses give recommended immunizations to children 2 months old through 18 years of age. Recommended immunization schedules are 2, 4, 6, 12, 15, and 18 months and 4 years of age. Children who are 11-12 years of age need to be immunized with Tdap Booster, Meningitis and HPV. Children can be immunized for DTaP, MMR, Hib, Hep B, IPV, Varicella (chicken pox) Prevnar, Tdap, Meningitis, Hep A, Rotavirus, and HPV. Parents must accompany the child to the clinic. A fee of $10 per child is charged to help defray costs, excluding Medicaid clients. If your insurance covers immunizations, including hawk-i insurance, take your child to your family physician.

LEAD SCREENING: Available at all immunization clinics for children 12 months to 6 years old.

ORAL HEALTH SCREENING: Available at all immunization clinics for children.

HAWKi HEALTH INSURANCE: Insurance for children ages 0 to 19 years old, based on yearly income. Staff member available to provide information and help in completing application.

FAMILY PLANNING CLINIC: Call 712-263-3303 for appointment or additional information. Family planning offers birth control, pregnancy tests, physical exams, cancer screenings, pap smears, breast exams, blood pressure, anemia screenings, tests, and treatment for sexually transmitted diseases. Confidential HIV screening and counseling are also available. Proof of U.S. citizenship, proof of identity and proof of one full month’s income (check stubs for the entire month) are required.

IOWA CARE FOR YOURSELF PROGRAM: Special services for women ages 21-64 for breast exams and ages 21-39 for cervical cancer screenings. They may be eligible to receive a variety of health examinations at no cost to them if they have no health insurance, a policy that does not cover these services, or they cannot pay the deductible or co-insurance.