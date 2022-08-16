Public Health is now Community Health

Services remain the same

“Crawford County Home Health, Hospice, and Public Health – that’s a mouthful,” said Kim Fineran, administrator of the agency that is now called Crawford County Community Health.

“We’ve tossed around the idea of changing the name over the last several years, but it just never went anywhere.”

With the upcoming change of location for the facility, Fineran said the time seemed right to change the name.

On Monday, Crawford County finalized an agreement with Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) to purchase the City Center Clinic building (formerly Dr. Dennis Crabb’s office) for $300,000.

CCMH will apply the purchase price to the proposed recreation facility project under consideration by the City of Denison and Crawford County.

“With us looking at moving our location, it seemed like the right time to push a little harder if they really wanted to do it,” Fineran said. “We’re going to have to re-credential anyway, because if our location moves we have to call all of the insurance companies and change all of the things that have to get changed.”

Doing everything at once makes sense, she said.

The new name simplifies that message about what the agency does.

“Community health is the concern – that’s everything we do,” Fineran said. “We’re focused on the community and making sure that the community has access to the services they need to be healthy across the lifespan – from birth to death and everything in between.”

She noted that the former name didn’t list all the services the agency provides.

“There are probably people out there right now that don’t know what all we do,” she said. “We have a lot of great partners that can help get the word out there. Nothing is changing – just the name.”

The Board of Health voted at the July 25 meeting to make the name change official, Fineran said.

“We already have the basic logo changed to Community Health, but we don’t have any of the extras taken care of,” she said. “We haven’t changed the address; we’ll make that change when we move to the new location. We have to make a bunch of changes as things progress.”

No timeline exists yet for when the agency will make the move to the new location.

“It could be six months or it could be 18 months,” Fineran said.

“It depends how the bidding process goes, how available the companies are that will do the work, how soon they can get in, and materials. There are just so many moving targets.”

She said the move will be a positive change.

“I think everything is moving in a good direction,” Fineran said.

The new facility will provide “people space” that has been sorely lacking at the current building, she said.

Fineran thanked the Board of Supervisors, the Board of Health and CCMH for working together to make the new facility available to Community Health.