Public Health provides links to clarifying information

Crawford County Public Health Director Kim Fineran provided clarifying information on several topics concerning the coronavirus pandemic in an email on Friday.

Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) guidance on new quarantine rules and Halloween activities and Federal guidance on “essential workers” were the topics of the email.

Concerning the quarantine rules, Fineran noted that “It’s important to remember that both the positive person and those who come into contact with the positive person need to be consistently and correctly wearing a mask (over the nose and mouth). Gaiters and face shields are not considered appropriate face coverings when looking at these new guidelines.”

The IDPH quarantine information included an infographic about when individuals need to quarantine following a COVID-19 exposure (see page 5).

“Please remember that the goal is to prevent illness in our communities, not avoid quarantine. Please also remember that these new rules do not apply to household contact situations,” Fineran wrote.