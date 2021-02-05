Public health says limited amounts of vaccine available through all medical clinics in Crawford County for their patients 65 and older

Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health released the following information today:
Limited amounts of vaccine are available through all the medical clinics in Crawford County for their patients age 65 and older.
• CCMH clinics will begin scheduling appointments on February 8; please don’t call them to schedule an appointment prior to Feb. 8.
• Denison Family Health Center, St. Anthony Denison and St. Anthony Westside clinics will be calling their patients to schedule vaccine appointments. Please do not call them, they will call you get your appointment scheduled.
Thrifty White Pharmacy in Denison also has vaccine available for people age 65 and older. A link to schedule an appointment is available on our website www.crawfordcountyhealth.com. If the site says there are no appointments available, that means they have all been filled. Please check back frequently.
Crawford County Public Health will also continue providing community vaccine clinics. A link to schedule an appointment is available on our website www.crawfordcountyhealth.com. If the site says there are no clinics available/scheduled, that means they have all been filled. Please check back frequently. We are adding appointments as vaccine is received.
Seniors without internet or computer access can call our office and select option 1 to leave a message. We will return the call to acknowledge that we’ve received their information. We will work with them to help them get an appointment scheduled.
The amount of vaccine that Crawford County is receiving will not meet the demand for the vaccine. Please be patient with all your vaccine providers. We are all working together to distribute the vaccine as fast as we can. Our goal is to distribute the vaccine we receive the week that we receive it.
From the Friday, February 5, 2021 Denison Review
Printed Thursday night.
Public health lists clinics and pharmacies that offer vaccinations but says amount continues to be very limited
by Gordon Wolf
Compared to vaccine statistics from Monday, 120 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to Crawford County residents as of Thursday and 86 more county residents had completed their two-dose series of the vaccine.
Statewide, 32,632 additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to Iowans between Monday and Thursday, and 13,196 more Iowans had completed their series of vaccines.
Demand for vaccine continues to outpace its availability, however.
Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health continues to encourage patience due to the very limited amounts of vaccine but said everyone who wants the vaccine will eventually be able to get the vaccine.
A Facebook post by the public health office lists the following information.
Local medical clinics and pharmacies will be able to provide vaccine to people who are 65 and older as more vaccine becomes available.
Public Health will also continue to work with this population as well as first responders, schools, early childhood programs and licensed/registered child care providers. Once we have a majority of these populations vaccinated (this will take several weeks), we will move into our next tier.
Thrifty White Pharmacy (https://www.thriftywhite.com/covid19vaccine) in Denison will begin offering the vaccine to people who are 65 and older. They have a very limited amount of vaccine. If their link shows “No openings at this time. Please come back later,” it means all of their vaccine has already been used. You will need to check back frequently.
CCMH Medical Clinics in Denison will begin offering the vaccine to their patients who are 65 and older next week. They have a very limited number of doses available. Please do not call them to schedule an appointment until Monday, Feb. 8.
Denison Family Health Center began offering the vaccine to their patients who are 65 and older. They will call their patients to schedule appointments. Please do not call the office to ask about scheduling; they will call you.
St. Anthony Denison and Westside clinics will begin offering the vaccine to their patients who are 65 and older. They will call their patients to schedule appointments. Please do not call the offices to ask about scheduling; they will call you.
Seniors who do not have access to a computer or internet are still encouraged to seek assistance from family members or friends to schedule appointments. If no one is available to help, please call the public health office (712-263-3303) and follow the menu prompts. For assistance with an appointment, please choose option 1.
Vaccine statistics, as of 2-4-2021
289,737 total doses administered in Iowa
276,337 total doses administered to Iowa residents
141,541 COVID-19 vaccine series initiated
74,098 COVID-19 vaccine series completed
Number of doses by manufacturer
Moderna: 165,833
Pfizer: 123,094
Vaccines states for area counties
Total doses administered by recipient county of residence/series (2 doses) completed
Ida: 640/124
Sac: 958/314
Monona: 944/218
Crawford: 1,308/386
Carroll: 2,458/697
Harrison: 1,202/332
Shelby: 1,383/357
Audubon: 772/194
Total doses administered by county of vaccine provider/series (2 doses) completed
Ida: 477/71
Sac: 426/166
Monona: 608/151
Crawford: 998/291
Carroll: 2,640/769
Harrison: 601/116
Shelby: 1,190/310
Audubon: 519/126
Other vaccine notes
Chandra Gustafson, administrator of Denison Care Center, said the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was offered to residents and staff on Thursday.
At the Denison City Council meeting on Tuesday, Fire Chief Cory Snowgren reported that about 15% of the department’s staff had come down with COVID-19.
He added that all of firefighters except for three have started the vaccines series. Snowgren said one of the three won’t be getting vaccinated and another of the three is at home under quarantine because that person tested positive.
Snowgren credited Emergency Management Coordinator Greg Miller and the public health office for getting vaccine for the firefighters.
Denison Police Chief Dan Schaffer said out of 18 employees, 10 opted to get the vaccine. He said the second round of shots will start today (Friday, February 5), and added that one police department employee got the vaccine at the fire department, as that officer is also a firefighter.
He continued that only two employees have had COVID-19.