Public health says limited amounts of vaccine available through all medical clinics in Crawford County for their patients 65 and older

A Facebook post by the public health office lists the following information.

 Local medical clinics and pharmacies will be able to provide vaccine to people who are 65 and older as more vaccine becomes available.

 Public Health will also continue to work with this population as well as first responders, schools, early childhood programs and licensed/registered child care providers. Once we have a majority of these populations vaccinated (this will take several weeks), we will move into our next tier.

 Thrifty White Pharmacy (https://www.thriftywhite.com/covid19vaccine) in Denison will begin offering the vaccine to people who are 65 and older. They have a very limited amount of vaccine. If their link shows “No openings at this time. Please come back later,” it means all of their vaccine has already been used. You will need to check back frequently.

 CCMH Medical Clinics in Denison will begin offering the vaccine to their patients who are 65 and older next week. They have a very limited number of doses available. Please do not call them to schedule an appointment until Monday, Feb. 8.