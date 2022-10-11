 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Public invited to see history come to life

A scene from the 2021 Rendezvous in Washington Park

A scene from the 2021 Rendezvous in Washington Park: Seated is Judge Esther Hobart Morris (the first female justice of the peace in the United States), played by Dehisy Merida. At left is Araceli Salas as Sacagawea, female hero and guide for Lewis and Clark. At right is Sofia Guzman as Sacagawea’s husband, Toussaint Charbonneau (Guzman was assigned the character “Poker Alice” for Rendezvous, but played Charbonneau in this scene). In the back are Irene Alvarez, as cowboy Nate Champion, and Rylee Mengwasser, as Etta Place, female outlaw and companion of the Sundance Kid. In this scene, the students perform a trial; Sacagawea testifies against her husband.

‘Rendezvous’ at Washington Park on Friday

The junior class at Denison High School (DHS) will gather at Washington Park on Friday for “Rendezvous,” which is a special section of the DHS American Heritage class.

“They will all take on characters who contributed in some way to the westward expansion of the United States, which is our theme,” said DHS social science/English language arts instructor Dave Houston.

A rendezvous in the early 1800s was a meeting to which mountain men would take their furs, and merchants from the east would bring pots, pans, kettles, gunpowder and other items the mountain men needed.

The students will portray their assigned characters in short performances around the park.

Research is an important part of the project, Houston said.

“The kids have to read and dig into and find approved sources from books,” he said. “They have to have four sources; at least two of them have to be books and one or two internet sources. They can have three books if they want; that’s morphed over the years with the rise of the internet.”

Internet sources have to be reputable – not from just anyone with a blog.

Outlaws and shady characters played an important part in the westward expansion, Houston said.

“There is a mystique that goes with this time period under study and those people played their role, too,” he said.

Research toward creating a performance is the point of rendezvous – rather than research to write a paper.

“After they’ve individually researched their character, they form into chosen student groups of five to six people,” Houston said. “They spent the last week working with these groups to help each other bring the characters to life. There’s that communication and collaboration element to the project, as well.”

The school helps with costumes and props, but the students are encouraged to be creative in that area.

“We have a number of clothing items that have been donated over many years to the school that come out of our costume shop,” he said. “We also encourage them to make things – even to the point of making cardboard guns or feathers or whatever. We’re trying to foster creativity and problem-solving along those lines.”

As a history major and a history buff, he enjoys seeing how the students create their assigned characters.

“I’ve studied a lot of these people for years,” he said. “Early on, we have the kids fill out a sheet that says what the character’s importance was.”

Importance in this context means importance to the westward expansion of the United States.

“If you have Davy Crockett, I’m not so interested in his time in Congress,” Houston said.

The student groups create short skits to be performed for an audience of fifth grade students from Denison, Schleswig, St. Rose of Lima Catholic and Zion Lutheran schools.

From 2021 Rendezvous in Washington Park

Ricardo Casillas, at left, as Jedediah Smith, known as “the greatest mountain man” is attacked by Jesus Espinoza as a bear in a famous incident in which Smith had his ear torn off by a grizzly bear. Espinoza’s assigned character for Rendezvous was Jim Marshall, discoverer of the gold at Sutter’s Mill that started the California Gold Rush.

Tours of the performances at Washington Park will take place on Friday, October 14, from 10 to 11 a.m., 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and 1 to 2 p.m.

“There are six trails and each tour has six stops on it,” Houston said. “But nobody is obligated to stay for the entire time.”

Each student group will perform twice per tour for a total of six times per group.

“The fifth grade students will be our primary audience, but we also open it up to the public,” he said.

“We’d love to have anyone come and see what we’re doing.”

