The first house completed by Jim Johnson and Healthy Efficient Homes will host an open house this Saturday and Sunday.

The open house will run from 1 to 3 p.m. both days.

The house is located at 1224 North 16th Street and is the northern-most of the two houses constructed by Johnson in the area near Denison Middle School.

On Wednesday, March 29, Johnson will host a homebuyers’ seminar at the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County office, located at 109 North Main Street, right next to Denison City Hall.

Johnson said the starting time has tentatively been set for 6:30 p.m. More about the seminar will be promoted at the open house this weekend.

“People always have questions about what they need to know about buying a house and what questions bankers will ask,” said Johnson. “If we can help people become somewhat prepared for the questions bankers will ask and have their information and answers ready, it will help them and will help us sell a few houses.”

There is no registration needed for the seminar but space is limited. Johnson said it would be a good idea for people to call the CDC office at 712-263-5621 if they plan on attending.

Johnson and Healthy Efficient Homes have a development agreement with the City of Denison — a $25,000 per-house incentive paid by the city to Johnson when a house is sold and occupied. The city’s incentive payment is to be recouped through the incremental property taxes on the developed lots.

Johnson is also receiving a 50% abatement on a water and sewer assessment fee from Denison Municipal Utilities.

Johnson listed the following information about the construction of the house and the appliances that make the house energy efficient.

The house will be Energy Star rated so the homebuyer can be assured that they will get a very energy efficient home.

Very efficient equipment was used to keep the operating costs of the house low.

The house was wrapped with an extra layer of R5 insulation.

“About 20% of the house is wood, which has an R value of 5,” said Johnson. “The extra layers of R5 insulation will decrease the heating bill on the house.”

The house uses a hot water on demand system (also known as a tankless water heater). According to the Department of Energy, the system provides hot water only as it is needed, eliminating the standby energy losses of storage water heaters.

The house is constructed with in-floor heating.

The trusses were designed with extra insulation to help lower heating bills.

“Everything we’ve done has been with energy efficiency in mind,” said Johnson. “You can’t do much about the price of the home (due to material and labor costs) but you can do something about what it costs to live in the home. Once you’re in a house, the issue is the cost to stay in the house. If we can keep the utility bills low, people can better adjust their monies so they don’t end up with a high monthly utility bill.”

The house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and nearly 1,900 square feet of living space. The house has an oversized garage – deeper than normal – providing ample storage space.

“We hope we can get some people looking at it, get it sold and get the next house started this spring,” said Johnson.

In total, Johnson wants to build seven houses along North 16th Street.

He said sheetrock has been installed in the second house – the one across the street from Denison Middle School. He hopes that interior painting will begin by the end of the week.