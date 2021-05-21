Puga receives recognition from Iowa Democratic Party

Alma Puga, of Denison, was recently named the 2021 “Rising Star” by the Iowa Democratic Party.
She will be inducted into the Iowa Democratic Party Hall of Fame in June.
Puga is a legal assistant at the Nepper Law Firm in Denison.
Her involvement with the Democratic Party began in the summer of 2019 when she volunteered to work with the Joe Biden Campaign, which was her first experience with a political campaign.
“I had no idea what to expect,” she said. “I started off door-knocking, making phone calls, and attending events. Eventually, once I got the hang of things and once I got more comfortable, I started to host my own events.”
She organized “Bebidas con Biden,” which means “Drinks with Biden” and was an event for Latinos.
“We discussed Joe Biden’s plans of how he was going to work with the Latino community while people enjoyed tequila,” she said.
That event took place before the coronavirus pandemic hit.
“After COVID, I hosted a bilingual virtual watch party for Latinos,” Puga said.
The party was for the first presidential debate of 2020.
“We had a pre-watch party before the event started,” she said. “We raffled some t-shirts and water bottles to get people excited.”
People from all over Iowa joined her virtual watch party.
“It was fun, but I also met some great people along the way,” she said. “Meanwhile, I’m learning what Latinos need in this community and what they lack. I came across people who didn’t know about the process of the caucus or anything like that.”
She came to realize that volunteering with the campaign would only be temporary – but the needs of the Latino community would be lasting.
“We need to organize the Latino community here, especially in Denison,” Puga said.
To help meet that need, she organized the Denison chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).
“LULAC is nonpartisan,” she noted.
Puga and LULAC organized a mock caucus to help local citizens learn about how the Iowa Caucuses work.
“I taught people the process of going out to vote and registering people to vote,” she said. “I knew there was a lack of education in Spanish and other languages, too, so I connected with these individuals and helped them out.”
She was nominated for a women’s leadership position on the board of LULAC Iowa and is currently running for that position.
“I am also part of the Iowa Unity Coalition, which is dedicated to building political power within the diverse and underrepresented communities,” she said. “Right now we have about 270 new members from 43 counties in Iowa. It’s a new coalition, but we’re really gaining momentum.”
Working with nonprofits and educating people about politics is what she plans to concentrate on in the future.
The “rising star” award came as a surprise to her.
“I’m not really known to the Democratic Party like the people in Des Moines that get recognition because they are out there at the Capitol talking to legislators,” Puga said.
“It came as a shock because I’m here in rural Iowa and my name isn’t really known.”
She has no interest in pursuing elected office at this time, she said.
She plans to pursue a master’s degree in philanthropy and nonprofit development from the University of Northern Iowa.
Puga is a 2015 Denison High School graduate and a first-generation college student with a 2019 degree in human services from Buena Vista University.
The 2021 Iowa Democratic Party Hall of Fame induction will take place as a virtual event on June 13; awards will also be given for outstanding elected official, outstanding leadership, outstanding SCC (Spanish Speaking Commission) member, outstanding chair, and outstanding party activist.