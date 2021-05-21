Puga receives recognition from Iowa Democratic Party

People from all over Iowa joined her virtual watch party.

“It was fun, but I also met some great people along the way,” she said. “Meanwhile, I’m learning what Latinos need in this community and what they lack. I came across people who didn’t know about the process of the caucus or anything like that.”

She came to realize that volunteering with the campaign would only be temporary – but the needs of the Latino community would be lasting.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We need to organize the Latino community here, especially in Denison,” Puga said.

To help meet that need, she organized the Denison chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).

“LULAC is nonpartisan,” she noted.

Puga and LULAC organized a mock caucus to help local citizens learn about how the Iowa Caucuses work.

“I taught people the process of going out to vote and registering people to vote,” she said. “I knew there was a lack of education in Spanish and other languages, too, so I connected with these individuals and helped them out.”

She was nominated for a women’s leadership position on the board of LULAC Iowa and is currently running for that position.