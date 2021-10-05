Pumpkins for St. Jude - Christensons use their land to raise funds for charity

Last year was the first year Kathy and Steve Christenson grew a crop of pumpkins on their acreage.

“Because of COVID, we just put the pumpkins on a trailer and let people come and take what they wanted,” Kathy said. “We had a little can out there for them to put the money in if they wanted to. We kept the money.”

For 2021, they decided to plant a much bigger patch – half an acre – and wanted to do something bigger with the proceeds.

“Steve’s mother passed away from cancer when he was 9, and his dad when he was 16,” Kathy said. “He and I have both had cancer.”

They decided to give the money to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

“Steve knows what it’s like to lose both parents, and we think that it would be incredibly hard to lose a child or have a child go through cancer,” she said. “We don’t have anyone in particular that we know that goes to St. Jude’s; it was just the desire that we wanted to help.”

The Christensons have a five-acre property within the city limits of Dow City on the east side of town.