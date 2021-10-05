Pumpkins for St. Jude - Christensons use their land to raise funds for charity

Last year was the first year Kathy and Steve Christenson grew a crop of pumpkins on their acreage.
“Because of COVID, we just put the pumpkins on a trailer and let people come and take what they wanted,” Kathy said. “We had a little can out there for them to put the money in if they wanted to. We kept the money.”
For 2021, they decided to plant a much bigger patch – half an acre – and wanted to do something bigger with the proceeds.
“Steve’s mother passed away from cancer when he was 9, and his dad when he was 16,” Kathy said. “He and I have both had cancer.”
They decided to give the money to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
“Steve knows what it’s like to lose both parents, and we think that it would be incredibly hard to lose a child or have a child go through cancer,” she said. “We don’t have anyone in particular that we know that goes to St. Jude’s; it was just the desire that we wanted to help.”
The Christensons have a five-acre property within the city limits of Dow City on the east side of town.
“Many people don’t even know there’s a home out here,” Kathy said. “The hills hide us, and the creek hides us, but we have a nice little acreage.”
The summer drought reduced their pumpkin crop by about half.
“We picked them early, before they rotted in the sun or the bugs got them,” she said. “A smaller pumpkin patch we could have watered, but a half an acre would have been too difficult.”
The early harvest was why they decided to have their giveaway event last weekend instead of closer to the end of the month.
Kathy said they did very little advertising – they put up a few signs around Dow City and posted it on Facebook – but lots of people showed up.
“We had people from Pottawattamie County, Ida County, Shelby, Harrison as well as Crawford County and Carroll County,” she said.
“Steve and I laughed so much this weekend as the children picked out their pumpkins; it was wonderful.”
They provided wagons for kids to use to collect their pumpkins.
“We would give them a wagon and they would walk the aisles of our pumpkins and fill up their wagon,” Kathy said.
“Some of the kids liked the white pumpkins best and would fill their wagon with white pumpkins; the next carload of children would take the orange pumpkins.”
Local farmers also stopped by to drop off donations.
“We had a wonderful turnout – and we still had people this morning (Monday) – Mosaic from Denison came with some of their residents in a couple of vans,” she said.
The Christensons collected more than $2,000 between Friday and Sunday.
“Our motto was, ‘Take what you want, give what you can,” she said. “Those that could give a little more, did; and they gave nice donations,” Kathy said.
“We’re very pleased.”
They plan to add to the pumpkin patch in 2022.
“We’re going to move our pumpkin patch over, and where the pumpkin patch was this year we’ll try to do a corn maze,” she said. “It’ll never be what Uncle Leroy’s (a pumpkin patch that used to be south of Denison) was – he retired several years ago – but we had people from Denison that said they were so happy that we did this, and they brought many, many children.”