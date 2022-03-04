Putting bridge back in service would be costly

Vail mayor asks if county can help

Vail Mayor Monte Crichton visited the Crawford County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday to discuss the future of a closed bridge south of Vail.

The bridge crosses Miller Creek on 343rd Street just inside the Vail city limits.

Crichton said Vail had been having regular inspections performed on the bridge, and in the past the load limit of the bridge was decreased to three tons.

“Road closed” signs were placed on the road several years ago, Crichton said.

The bridge failed the 2021 Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) inspection.

The DOT ordered the bridge closed and the installation of permanent closure barricades.

Crichton said an engineering firm gave an estimate of $1.2 million to replace the bridge; a different company gave a quote of $150,000 to $160,000 to repair the bridge.

Vail could get a $900,000 grant to help pay for a new bridge – but that would still leave the city with a bill of $300,000 to $400,000, he said.

Replacing the bridge would require the city to take out a 30-year note – and would leave money for nothing else, Crichton said.

Vail only gets road-use taxes of $40,000 per year – and the town has water tower and water main projects recommended by the DNR, he said.

The grant money would not be available for a repair project.

According to the DOT report Crichton provided to the supervisors, the Miller Creek bridge was built in 1981 and suffers from severe decay in the wooden structure, corrosion and has damaged/bent members.

He said his understanding is that the county had originally installed the bridge.

A farm and an acreage were served by the bridge before it was closed.

Access to both is now via South Vail Avenue/Warren Street to L Avenue.

That route adds travel of about a mile to reach the area, Crichton said.

The city offered to sell the road and the bridge to the farmer for $1, but he wasn’t interested, Crichton said.

The Vail City Council is generally in favor of permanently closing the bridge, but he said he was asked by the farmer to see if the county could help.

Crichton said he had spoken to County Engineer Paul Assman several times about the bridge. “Paul wouldn’t offer anything without getting approval from you guys,” he said.

Assman was out of town and unable to attend the Tuesday meeting.

Ben Schaben, assistant to the county engineer, took part in the discussion.

Schaben said Assman may have looked at the Vail bridge in the last several years – but noted that the county does not inspect the bridge.

The discussion turned to a bridge in Buck Grove that the county helped repair in the past.

Schultz said the Buck Grove bridge repair used funds available for work on farm to market routes.

The Vail bridge is not on a farm to market route.

“We’re just here asking for consideration – not going to twist your arm or anything,” Crichton said.

Schultz said he didn’t know if the county could help at all, “but we can definitely look into it.”

“They want to see Paul come over and look at the bridge,” Crichton said.