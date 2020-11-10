Questions about COVID-19 answered

The town hall will also be an opportunity for CCMH to reinforce the reasons for quarantine and provide information about available treatments.

Mask use will be explained during the session, Muck said.

“Unfortunately, there’s a lot of misinformation out there trying to say masks don’t work,” she said. “They do work.”

Masks help contain the airborne spread of respiratory droplets from an infected individual; the droplets can spread through the air when the individual coughs, talks or breathes.

“It won’t catch every single one, but it stops a lot and it really helps prevent the spread of infection,” Muck said. “Masks have kept our staff from becoming ill here - and they work 12-hour shifts in a COVID unit; we don’t have staff getting sick from taking care of COVID patients.”

The coming coronavirus vaccine will also be discussed.

Muck said the public needs to be aware of how a vaccine will be rolled out.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It will likely first be given to healthcare workers and to those who are most vulnerable, she said.