Questions about COVID-19 answered

CCMH to conduct coronavirus virtual town hall on Thursday
Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) will conduct a virtual town hall on Thursday to answer questions from the public about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“Our (positive case) numbers are continuing to be extremely elevated at the hospital, and the regional numbers are high. Hospitals are getting near capacity; some of them are at capacity,” said CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck. “We need to make sure that we’re educating the public as best we can.”
Members of the public are invited to submit questions concerning any aspect of the coronavirus and the pandemic for the town hall.
Answering questions will be Dr. John Lothrop, chief of the CCMH medical staff; Dr. David Wright, CCMH infection control advisor; CCMH pediatrician Dr. Elizabeth Ranniger; Heather Rasmussen, CCMH executive director of care integration; Public Health Director Kim Fineran; and Emergency Management Director Greg Miller.
Muck said she expects parents may have many questions for Ranniger concerning kids in school who are sent home with COVID-19 symptoms.
“This is an opportunity for members of the community to ask questions about COVID, and hear from healthcare professionals that are dealing with it every day,” she said.
The town hall will also be an opportunity for CCMH to reinforce the reasons for quarantine and provide information about available treatments.
Mask use will be explained during the session, Muck said.
“Unfortunately, there’s a lot of misinformation out there trying to say masks don’t work,” she said. “They do work.”
Masks help contain the airborne spread of respiratory droplets from an infected individual; the droplets can spread through the air when the individual coughs, talks or breathes.
“It won’t catch every single one, but it stops a lot and it really helps prevent the spread of infection,” Muck said. “Masks have kept our staff from becoming ill here - and they work 12-hour shifts in a COVID unit; we don’t have staff getting sick from taking care of COVID patients.”
The coming coronavirus vaccine will also be discussed.
Muck said the public needs to be aware of how a vaccine will be rolled out.
It will likely first be given to healthcare workers and to those who are most vulnerable, she said.
“I think that people are worried whether or not the vaccination will work, and how many people need to get it for it to be effective,” Muck said.
Questions will also be answered about getting an influenza shot.
Muck said CCMH has already given more flu shots this year then at this time last year.
The panel will also talk about the safety of using the hospital.
“We want everyone to know it’s very safe to come out here and receive care,” Muck said. “Sometimes we see people that come in that perhaps should have been seen sooner - but didn’t come out because they were nervous about being exposed to COVID.”
Regular patients and COVID patients are kept separate at CCMH; the respiratory sick clinic has been moved to a different side of the building, Muck said.
That change has freed up space for more patients to be seen.
“When you’re well and you need a visit, it’s definitely safe to come out,” Muck said. “We’re here for you when you’re sick and we’re here for you when you’re well.”
As of Monday, CCMH had three patients in the hospital’s COVID unit.
Sixty-five individuals (20 above the previous high) were hospitalized in Regional Medical Coordination Center (RMCC) Region 4, which includes Adams, Audubon, Cass, Crawford, Fremont, Harrison, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby counties.
Twenty-one individuals in the region were in intensive care unit (ICU) beds; the region has 31 ICU beds.
Four individuals were on ventilators.
“I think people need to continue to be vigilant,” said CCMH Executive Director of Marketing and Development Don Luensmann. “There are over 1,000 people hospitalized in the state. We need to take this seriously, think about it honestly and act accordingly.”
Individuals who would like to submit a question for the virtual town hall may do so in the comments on the CCMH Facebook page or by email at wecareforlife@ccmhia.com.
The virtual town hall will stream live at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday and may be watched at https://bit.ly/3l7hskI on YouTube.