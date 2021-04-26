Railroad bridge in Denison to be removed; public input sought on future of bridge truss

Kelsey Kuhn, Architectural Historian with Jacobs Engineering Group, contacted the Crawford County Historic Preservation Commission (CCHPC) on Monday with information about the forthcoming removal of the large Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR) bridge over the East Boyer River west of South Main Street in Denison.
Jacobs Engineering is an American international technical services company.
“Portions of the bridge, including one truss, nameplates, and other elements thereof, are being offered gratis for reuse elsewhere,” Kuhn explained in her email to the commission.
“The condition is that the removal of the bridge components from UPRR property shall be at the sole expense and responsibility of the recipient.”
CCHPC member Amy Pieper said the commission has no resources to do anything with large elements of the bridge.
“We would love to do something with it, but the truss is huge,” Pieper said. “We have some ideas but just don’t have any funds.”
“The quadrangular lattice through truss bridge includes a primary double-track bridge structure that was built in 1902 and an attached single-track structure that was built in 1910,” Kuhn wrote.
“The primary structure carries two main tracks, and the attached structure carries an access road,” she added.
CCHPC member Ken Kahl contacted Kuhn for additional details about the bridge and what it might take to remove portions of it.
Kuhn said she was glad to hear that the CCHPC was interested.
“We’re advertising the bridge for donation to satisfy a condition outlined in a Memorandum of Agreement for Union Pacific, so if the Commission has serious interest, future coordination would also take place with UPRR,” Kuhn explained.
“According to Union Pacific, only the north truss is available for donation,” Kuhn continued. “The steel truss is approximately 120’ long and weighs approximately 500,000 lbs. It could take at least one large crane and possibly falsework (temporary support structures) to remove the truss in one piece. It might be best to seek advice from a contractor that can do this kind of work in order to get a good sense of exactly how this could be done.”
Pieper said Crawford County Engineer Paul Assman said removing the truss would involve complicated logistics and extensive disassembly; removal would require one or two cranes.
“Something of that size would be hard to move very far and insurance is required when working with the railroad,” Pieper said.
She said some ideas have been floated about where the truss could be used, but everything is speculation at this point.
“We would welcome ideas from anyone in the public,” Pieper said. “This bridge has been here since 1902; it’s definitely a piece of Crawford County history.”
Individuals with ideas about what might be done with the bridge truss are encouraged to contact Pieper at the Crawford County Auditor’s Office, 712-263-3045.
“We would love to see it stay - and not just be scrapped,” she said.
According to Robynn Tysver, a UPRR communications manager, the railroad plans to start work this fall on a project to replace the bridge.
A new steel span bridge will be built in its place.
UPRR anticipates completing the replacement project in early 2022.