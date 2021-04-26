Railroad bridge in Denison to be removed; public input sought on future of bridge truss

CCHPC member Ken Kahl contacted Kuhn for additional details about the bridge and what it might take to remove portions of it.

Kuhn said she was glad to hear that the CCHPC was interested.

“We’re advertising the bridge for donation to satisfy a condition outlined in a Memorandum of Agreement for Union Pacific, so if the Commission has serious interest, future coordination would also take place with UPRR,” Kuhn explained.

“According to Union Pacific, only the north truss is available for donation,” Kuhn continued. “The steel truss is approximately 120’ long and weighs approximately 500,000 lbs. It could take at least one large crane and possibly falsework (temporary support structures) to remove the truss in one piece. It might be best to seek advice from a contractor that can do this kind of work in order to get a good sense of exactly how this could be done.”

Pieper said Crawford County Engineer Paul Assman said removing the truss would involve complicated logistics and extensive disassembly; removal would require one or two cranes.

“Something of that size would be hard to move very far and insurance is required when working with the railroad,” Pieper said.