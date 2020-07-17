Rain needed: drought creeps into Crawford County

“We’re in the thick of the pollination season right now,” said ISU Extension Field Agronomist Mike Witt.
“Tassels are just starting to peek out or they’re in the process of shedding.”
Witt serves Crawford, Carroll, Greene, Harrison, Shelby, Audubon and Guthrie counties.
Some corn may be a little shorter in areas that did not get much rain in recent weeks, he said.
Soybeans are in full flower at present, he said, but the beans are running a little behind on size.
“They’ve been running a little small all year and we’re starting to run behind on canopy closure - especially on 30 inch (row) beans if they were hit with dicamba this year in Crawford County and west central Iowa,” Witt said. “A lot of those beans were hit pretty hard and they’re struggling right now to get canopy closure.”
The overall drought situation is not good, he said.
“The drought monitor came out and most of Crawford County is in the D1 stage,” he said.
“Crawford County right now is kind of split in half. The eastern side of the county is in D1, which is moderate drought, and the western side is in that D0 abnormally dry situation.”
In D0, the soil is dry and the corn shows stress by rolling leaves to prevent moisture loss in the afternoon, Witt said.
In D1, leaf rolling happens in the morning rather than in the afternoon.
Witt said some areas just to the south and west of Crawford County have entered the D2 stage, which is a severe drought.
“That’s where things start getting dire,” Witt said. “There will probably be significant yield losses there due to drought.”
Many of the areas most in need of moisture only got a couple of tenths of an inch in the recent rains.
“Especially right now with the pollination window, there’s not enough moisture out there for the plant,” he said. “They are not pollinating to their full potential.”
Predicted heat in the next few days will not help the situation, he said.
Cooler temperatures and rain next week may come too late.
“A little moisture and cooler temps would be good except for the fact that if you’re already past the pollination stage it doesn’t really do you any good because your kernels are already set,” he said.
“You can’t go backwards in that stage. Some people will see some yield loss because of that. Others might be able to get by.”
Soybean pods may also start to abort due to drought stress, he said.
Crawford County doesn’t yet have any areas in the D2 stage, but it is getting close, Witt said.
“If there was a spot that is going to be close it would be that four corner down there – the Crawford, Shelby, Carroll and Audubon area,” he said. “If the D2 is going to creep into Crawford County it will be right there. It’s moving up from that direction. I have seen some bad spots down there but not as bad as some other paces.”
Another issue that some farmers may notice is the presence of Japanese beetles.
The black, shiny beetle is out in full force, Witt said.
“You have to have them in fairly large volume to cause enough defoliation to make them a pest you would need to spray in a soybean field,” he said. They need 20 to 30 percent defoliation across the plant - every plant across a field - for that to happen.”
That amount of defoliation doesn’t usually happen, he said.
“The edges usually get hit hard first and they work their way into the field, so when people go to scout the field they usually scout the edges first, see a disaster and then decide they want to spray but in reality they might not necessarily need to as much,” Witt said.
If farmers decide to spray for the beetle, now will be the time.
“I wouldn’t say it’s not something to talk about - but I don’t think they are significantly worse than they have been in previous years,” he said.