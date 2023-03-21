Crawford County for Life will present Rally for Life, a free pro-life event for adults and middle and high school students on Sunday, March 26, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 500 North 24th Street, Denison.

The rally will run from 2 to 5 p.m. Free pizza and drinks will be served.

Luana Stoltenberg, a pro-life advocate and author, will be the speaker.

Her book, “Singing in the Wilderness,” was published in November 2017. Through the testimony of Stoltenberg’s life story and healing from the pain of abortion, the book showcases the power of Christ to heal and restore people.

Stoltenberg was elected in November to represent Iowa House District 81, which includes portions of Davenport and Bettendorf.

Music will be performed by Aaron Larson and local high school musicians.

The purpose of the rally is to have some fun learning about the value of life and how to protect and defend it.