Randy Grossman retires from KDSN

45 year career comes to a close
“I’m not going to lie to you; when I first started at KDSN in Denison I said I was going to try it for a year and then hopefully move on to bigger and better things,” said Randy Grossman. “But my wife had a nice job here. We’ve met a lot of good friends and really liked the community and we’re glad we never left. It was the best decision we ever made.”
After 45 years, Grossman retired from the radio station this week; he has been the sports director at KDSN since 1975.
Grossman grew up on a farm near Carroll and graduated from Carroll Kuemper in 1973.
“I was a big sports enthusiast,” Grossman said. “I always thought it would be cool to be a play-by-play guy. My dad and I were both St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fans. We used to listen to Cardinals games on the radio at night.”
Grossman said he admired Cardinals play-by-play announcer Jack Buck
“So I went to Iowa Central Community College and after I got done there I went to Denison and started out as a just a disc jockey,” he said. “They said the sports department would open up at the end of the year - and it did - and I’ve been sports director and other things since then.”
Doing sports and DJ work in a small radio market wasn’t particularly lucrative in the 1970s; to make money he also had to work in sales.
“I started getting into sales in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s,” Grossman said. “I was doing sales, sports and disc jockey all at one time.”
He was also announcing the weather and taking care of on-air scheduling.
“One thing about small-market radio is you can spread yourself into a lot of different departments, which is kind of cool,” Grossman said.
As the sports director, he has a collection of memorable games in his head.
“When you’ve been in sports for over 40 years there are a lot of games that you remember really well - and there are a few that you also remember that hurt a little bit, too,” he said.
The Denison boys winning the 1978 boys state basketball championship and the 1994 state baseball championship are among his favorite memories – but his top memory wasn’t from a championship game - and it wasn’t a win.
“Back in the mid ‘80s, the Schleswig boys basketball team lost five or six games coming into the tournament,” he said. “They ended up upsetting a few people, and got to the substate game, which was held in Denison.”
The game was against undefeated Pomeroy-Palmer.
“Palmer had been by themselves before that and had won three consecutive state championships, then Pomeroy joined them,” Grossman said.
“It was a great game. Schleswig wasn’t expected to even come close, and they took them into triple overtime before losing. That was one of my favorites.”
Another was the 2011 Denison-Schleswig versus Harlan football game.
“We were down 21 to nothing at one point, and somehow, some way, we went ahead late in the ballgame but, as Harlan always does, they scored on the last play of the ballgame to tie it up,” Grossman said. “Harlan scored in overtime and made the extra point. We scored and went for two and, by golly, we won the ballgame. We beat Harlan in overtime 43-42.”
Other losses didn’t feel so good – and still don’t.
“There are a couple games that still stick in my mind,” he said.
The Denison-Schleswig versus Harlan football game in 2000 was one of those games.
“We were very quick, very fast, and in the second round of the playoffs we had to play Harlan in Harlan,” Grossman said. “It rained all day Sunday, all day Monday. The field was a quagmire. We couldn’t even run outside because it was all muddy and wet.”
The team lost in double overtime.
Another game from 2000 is on his list of games that “hurt the most,” he said.
The 2000 Denison-Schleswig baseball team won the first two games at the state tournament and then lost the championship game, 3-2, to Fort Madison.
“We had runners on base, and bases loaded, but couldn’t do it,” Grossman said.
“You can’t imagine what it does emotionally to the players and their families - but it also has an effect on the broadcaster. You become fond of the team and you want them to win so much.”
Grossman said he will miss some aspects of working at the station – but not all.
“I’m going to miss KDSN radio but I also think I’m going to be happy with the freedom I have now,” he said. “I used to have to sign on at 5:50 in the morning and then broadcast games at night.”
He wouldn’t get home until 1:30 a.m. for some of the doubleheader games – and would then have to be back at the station a few hours later.
Traveling, especially during the winter, is another thing he won’t miss.
“But I’m going to miss radio and miss my friends out there,” he said.
In his 45-year career, Grossman has seen many coworkers and owners come and go.
Walt Morrison and Don Uker were the owners when he started; they sold to Wayne Specht, and after that Michael Dudding and Jeff Fuller bought the station.
The station has changed ownership another two times in the last several years.
“I’ve met a lot of great people and we’re still good friends to this day,” Grossman said.
Specht was a very good boss, he said.
He noted that he enjoyed working with former program director/host Tom Hamilton for more than 35 years at KDSN; Hamilton retired at the end of April.
Grossman also made many friends in the area because of his job.
“That’s one of the reasons my wife and I have stayed here this long, and will continue to stay here,” he said.
His first week of retirement has gone well.
“They (KDSN) had a reception for me last Monday night at Stables at Copper Ridge,” Grossman said.
Many of his friends, coworkers and former advertising clients showed up to wish him well.
Now that he has retired, he and Deb plan to travel often to see their son, Scott, and their granddaughter, Kree, in Phoenix, Arizona; other friends and relatives are on the travel list, too.
He’s not in any particular hurry, however.
“For right now I’m not exactly sure what I’m going to do,” Grossman said. “I might just be content with not doing anything for a while.”