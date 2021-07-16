Rebranding Denison: Destination by Design issues findings and recommendations

“It’s outdated, but we can still use ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ and make that mean something different and more current to our present demographic,” Woerdehoff said.

DbD will send visuals on how to accomplish the new brand, she said.

The report states that a strong brand for Denison will come from the city “embracing its industrial roots.”

“We feel that the right brand for Denison is one that takes pride in its hardworking, blue collar economy, rather than hiding from it,” the report states.

The brand should be centered around the cultural diversity of Denison, according to DbD.

“The breadth of nationalities and cultural traditions in the community is a truly unique trait, which the brand needs to celebrate. Messaging built around diversity would communicate a commitment to the future of the city and would embrace the tension between where Denison is currently, and where it is going,” the report states.

DbD recommends a brand that is eclectic and offbeat, and utilizes bold colors, custom typography, high-contrast images and messaging that embodies a soulful and hopeful vibe that appeals to a younger, ethnically diverse demographic, and maintains an authentic reflection of Denison and its people.