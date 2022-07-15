Recent rains help crops; next two weeks critical for corn

“Out in Denison and west central Iowa, it’s the season of the ‘peeking tassel.’ Tassels are starting to come out,” said Mike Witt, Iowa State University Extension field agronomist for Sac, Calhoun, Crawford, Carroll, Greene, Harrison, Shelby, Audubon and Guthrie counties.

“I’ve seen a couple fields that are actually pollinating and silks are out, as well. In general, we’re just getting into that early pollination/tassel stage for corn.”

More rain will be needed.

“As far as condition goes, the rain we got the last couple of weeks really helped, but it hasn’t solved any of the issues with the drought,” he said. “We have really good topsoil moisture but subsurface moisture is where we might have issues. With that rain, they (the leaves) are not going to roll as early in the afternoon like they have been in some of the areas that were in the drought monitor.”

Soybeans range from just beginning to bloom to full bloom.

“Soybeans are still on the small side, but they jumped up quite a bit with that rain,” Witt said. “I would say they probably jumped a good three inches, if not more.”

Area soybeans were around a foot and a half to two feet tall this week, he said.

“The 15-inch rows should be okay as far as canopy closure; some of the later-planted 30-inch rows, or some of the ones damaged by dicamba in 30-inch rows, are going to have some issues with closing possibly throughout this season.”

Issues with use of the herbicide dicamba continue to appear, he said.

Plants that are not engineered to tolerate it can be damaged by dicamba drift.

“Dicamba damage across the region has been pretty bad this year, as far as damage to soybeans,” Witt said. “You can drive across the countryside and you can pretty easily pick out all the non-dicamba fields, almost. There are certain areas where it looks like dicamba hot zones or dicamba bombs, I would say.”

He said he’s not sure if “dicamba bomb” is an actual term, but he plans to use it.

Some areas of damage have a three- to four-mile radius, Witt said.

“Whether that came from a soybean source or a late-season corn dicamba source doesn’t matter to me – they’re still damaged,” he said.

Witt said some farmers may have adopted a lax attitude toward dicamba usage.

“The attitude that some farmers are taking is that … I’m going to spray it and I’m going to spray it how I want to spray it,” he said. “Even if I spray it right, I’m going to have issues; so why bother spraying it right because I’m going to have issues anyway? That kind of exacerbates the problem.”

Witt is concerned about the hot and dry conditions predicted for the next two weeks.

“What I’m worried about is this is the prime stretch for pollinating, so the corn is going to need moisture now; moisture needs are just about reaching peak level,” he said. “It’s going to be pulling a lot of moisture from the environment. With these hot, steamy days, once we run out of the topsoil moisture that’s there we could see some of those flash droughts happen pretty fast. If you didn’t get a lot of rain, once it starts to go downhill it could turn on a dime.”

He is less concerned about soybeans during the same period.

“Soybeans are just going to keep on keeping on; any moisture we get for them will be good,” Witt said. “Their moisture and their yield is not determined now, but has the ability to be determined by August rains as much as it does by July rains. Corn is really the key for the next two weeks, given its moisture needs.”

Witt noted that he has seen a lot of grasshoppers in the fields.

“They might not be doing too much damage to corn, but along the edges of fields it might look like things got hit by hail because there are a lot of grasshoppers out there,” he said.

The grasshoppers could potentially cause damage to alfalfa fields.

“The other big thing is people are seeing tar spots come into eastern and central Iowa,” Witt said. “That’s getting people worried. I haven’t seen much of it in west central Iowa, yet.”

He noted that the areas of Iowa to the east have had a lot more rain this year.

“If you drive over there, it’s like a garden state,” Witt said. “It doesn’t surprise me they’re having some of those issues with tar spots.”