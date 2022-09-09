Recreation/Wellness Center town hall on September 21

Public input needed

The Crawford County Recreation & Wellness Center Committee will conduct a town hall meeting about the proposed facility on September 21.

Tim Stuart, chairman of the committee, said the purpose of the meeting is to provide details about where the project stands at present and get feedback from members of the public about where the project is headed.

“We’re trying to make sure that we’re on track for what the citizens would like to see done,” Stuart said.

HGM Associates, the architectural firm hired by the City of Denison to design the center, will be on hand to answer questions.

Interpreters will translate the presentation and will be available for the question and answer session.

The committee’s work for the last month has been focused on determining how all the pieces of the project will fit together – and what those pieces are, Stuart said.

The proposed location for the center is an area near the Denison Aquatic Center.

Stuart said the design phase is roughly 30% complete – and the design is not set in stone.

“We’re getting closer, as it relates to design,” he said. “We’re targeting having the final design presentable for grant opportunities by the end of October.”

Public input on the design is needed.

“That’s a large part of why we want to have this community meeting – to try to answer questions that the public will have and listen to feedback as it relates to the direction,” Stuart said.

He said the plans, so far, are for a facility that includes an indoor walking track, a room where exercise classes can be taught, a multipurpose area for activities such as basketball or pickleball, a weightlifting room, and a senior center.

“In addition to that, we’re looking at a fieldhouse (for) an indoor soccer facility that should not only serve the community and the local area, but we should look at it as a means of attracting teams and interested parties from outside of town for weekend tournaments and the like,” he said.