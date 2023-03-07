The results are in from the recently-completed survey to help determine the first project for the Logan Community Visioning Project.

The Recreational Trails/Safe Routes to School option received the most votes.

“We had 146 community members complete the survey, and 49% of those respondents supported the Rec Trails and Safe Routes to School as their number one priority,” said Tammy Hinkel, lead member of the Logan Visioning Committee.

“Eighty-four percent of those respondents noted it was in their top three – so an overwhelming response for number one.”

The prioritization survey ran from mid-January to early February.

“We really wanted to understand, from the community’s point of view, what was their priority project and what they felt should be done first,” Hinkel said.

Highway 30 streetscape/beautification received the second-most votes as a top priority with 22%, and 72% noted it within their top three priorities; 4th Avenue streetscape/beautification received 16% support as a top priority, with 80% noting it within their top three priorities.

Seventy-nine percent of respondents stated they would be willing to help with the project, with 24% offering time and money, 40% offering time and 15% offering money.

Hinkel said due to the large cost of the entire, more cohesive five-plus mile trail proposed in the final design presented to the community, implementation will be broken into phases.

The expected cost of Phase 1, the Recreational Trails/Safe Routes to School project, at present, is $550,000.

“But by the time we raise enough funds and implementation happens, which will likely be another year or two from now, that could change,” she said.

“The Safe Routes to School is the number one priority when you’re looking at the overall trail system,” Hinkel said.

“We are definitely including the Safe Routes to School, and then, depending on how much we can receive from grants, we may be able to include more of the cohesive five-plus mile trail.”

Hinkel noted that nothing is set in stone for the trail at this point and the project could end up being larger if more money is available.

“The main focus is connecting the school with the mainstream town of Logan at Third Street,” she said.

The Logan Visioning Committee will apply for a variety of state, federal, and local grants to support the project; matching local funds will also be needed.

“The prioritization survey really helped us determine what to go after first, and now we can start writing these grants to make that happen,” she said.

“It’s not going to happen quickly; it’s going to be a process and we’ll just ask for patience from the community as we move forward.”

She said the committee is working closely with the City of Logan and hopes to get a commitment from the city for some of the matching funds.

Hinkel said it feels good to see the project moving forward.

“It’s definitely needed,” she said. “We’re past planning and design, and now it’s time to put pen to paper and start writing these grants to see this trail system come to life.”