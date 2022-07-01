 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Red White & Boom is Sunday

Red, White & Boom!parade, last block

From the last Red, White & Boom! parade, in 2019: A large crowd gathered in the last block of the parade. Denison dodged the storms that popped up during the parade; the dark clouds to the west show just how close the parade was to a different outcome. Photo by Dan Mundt

 William D. Mundt

The 2022 Red, White & Boom celebration is set for Sunday.

The event will kick off at noon with two activities at Yellow Smoke Park: a scavenger hunt and a sidewalk art contest.

Food trucks will be at the event throughout the afternoon and evening.

Two activities will take place in Denison.

The Bill Riley Talent Search begins at 1 p.m. at Washington Park.

Line up for a parade is at 3 p.m. near the post office; the parade begins at 3:30.

Kayak and canoe rentals will be available from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Yellow Smoke Park boat ramp.

A sand castle contest starts at 5:15 p.m.

The “Sink or Float” cardboard boat race registration is at 6:15 p.m.; judging begins at 6:30 p.m., and the race begins at 7 p.m.

A new activity this year is “water jousting” at 8:15 p.m. Individuals on platforms will use padded poles to try to knock each other into the water.

A kids’ carnival will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Neal Moeller Environmental Education Center.

The fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m.

Individuals with questions may contact Crawford County Tourism Coordinator Shani Bonner at 712-263-6622 or by email at sbonner@cdcia.org.

