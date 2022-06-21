Red, White & Boom! just around the corner

It’s time to get busy building that cardboard boat you’ve been thinking about since last year.

The 2022 Red, White & Boom celebration will take place on its traditional date of July 3, which falls on a Sunday this year.

“Last year, we had it on a Saturday and we started things a little earlier; this year, we’ll start a little early, just not as early as that,” said Crawford County Tourism Coordinator Shani Bonner.

The event will kick off at noon with two activities at Yellow Smoke Park.

“The Yellow Smoke scavenger hunt will start at the beach area,” Bonner said. “It will be similar to last year – we’ll have teams of up to four that can snap pictures of the different items on our list and bring them back to show that they have found them.”

The first three teams to finish the list will receive CDC gift cards that can be used at local businesses.

“We also have the sidewalk art contest starting at noon at the beach area,” she said. “Last year, we changed it up a little and added two categories, and we’re going to stick with that. We have a ‘12 and under’ category and a ‘13 and up category.’”

The sidewalk art contest runs until 6 p.m.

“People can stop in as soon as noon, or anytime during that six-hour period,” Bonner said. “Adults, kids, whoever, can come out and decorate a sidewalk square and those will be judged later on in the evening.”

Two activities will take place in Denison.

“We have the Bill Riley Talent Search at Washington Park starting at 1 p.m.,” she said. “Shortly after that will be the parade in uptown Denison.”

Line up for the parade is at 3 p.m.; the parade begins at 3:30.

“It will follow the normal parade route down Main Street, onto Broadway and to 16th street,” Bonner said. “People can take part in that if they would like or come and visit and watch.”

Kayak and canoe rentals will be available from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Yellow Smoke Park boat ramp.

“Our evening events following the parade time will have the normal grouping of activities,” she said.

Registration for a sand castle contest will be at 5 p.m. with the contest starting at 5:15 p.m.

“Kids can come out and build sand castles; we have all sorts of categories they can win, such as ‘most patriotic’ and ‘biggest castle,’” Bonner said.

“They just need to bring their creativity and see what they can do.”

The “Sink or Float” cardboard boat race registration is at 6:15 p.m.; the judging begins at 6:30 p.m., and the race begins at 7 p.m.

“That’s always a big hit and fun to watch,” she said. “Any size team is welcome; there’s no limit to the number of people that can be in the cardboard boat.”

A new activity at the event this year is “water jousting.”

“That’s going to have an 8:15 (p.m.) start – so come a little early to register for that,” Bonner said.

Individuals on platforms will use padded poles to try to knock each other into the water.

“The last person standing wins the prize,” she said. “That should be a lot of fun and a chance to try something new - and cool off in the water.”

The losers get to cool off in the water, that is.

A kids’ carnival will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Neal Moeller Environmental Education Center.

The fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m.

“We do ask the people not bring their own fireworks to set off,” Bonner said. “Let’s leave it to the professionals.”

Food trucks will be at the event throughout the afternoon and evening.

“We really hope that people will come out and celebrate the day and come and go, or stay for the whole day,” she said. “There are a lot of things going on. It’s going to be a good, fun day.”

Individuals with questions about the event may contact Bonner at 712-263-6622 or by email at sbonner@cdcia.org.