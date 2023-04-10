Get creative with Take & Make Crafts on two weekends, April 13-15 and April 27-29. The library provides the supplies for a fun at-home activity. Kits are available at the circulation desk during regular library hours, one per person, while they last.

Adult Coloring on Monday afternoons provides some stress release. The group meets for coloring and conversation from 1 to 3 p.m.

Support the library by getting involved with the Friends of the Library. The next meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. on April 20. The group of volunteers meets monthly to discuss books, learn about upcoming library events and projects, and identify ways they can help the library grow.

A new program, the Logan Public Library Book Club, will kick off with an introductory meeting on Thursday, April 20, at 6 p.m. The monthly book club is for anyone 18 and over who loves to read. The group will be picking books and setting the schedule, making the introductory meeting the perfect time to join and help create a vibrant club.

Free tree seedlings, courtesy of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, will be given out on Friday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Varieties available will be Service Berry, Wild Plum and Silver Maple seedlings. Supplies are limited. The seedlings will be handed out only two per person for as long as they last.

Earth Day on April 21 will be celebrated at Toddler Time from 1 to 2 p.m. Toddlers will learn about endangered species and discover ways they can lot their earth on their own.