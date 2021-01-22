Remembering Donna Reed: Live event will take place on Facebook on Wednesday

“Donna Reed is a statewide icon,” said Michael Morain, Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs (IDCA) communications manager. “She’s from Denison, but I think all of Iowa claims her as one of our own.”
Wednesday of next week, January 27, will be the 100th anniversary of Reed’s birth.
To celebrate the occasion, the State Historical Society of Iowa and Produce Iowa, the state office of film and media production, will present “Remembering Donna Reed.”
“We are encouraging people to tune in at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 27,” Morain said. “It will be a virtual event on Facebook that will include some memories, stories and brief shout-outs to Donna Reed from friends and family and people who worked with her in some capacity.”
Alicia Malone, a host on Turner Classic Movies (TCM), will also deliver remarks about Reed.
“We’re encouraging people to tune in on that day on Facebook at the account for ‘Iowa Culture,’” Morain said.
Several other Facebook pages will host the event, but Iowa Culture is the originating location, he said.
The program, which will last about 20 minutes, will also be available for replay afterwards.
“It will start with tributes and a montage of folks who knew Donna Reed in some capacity and then at the end of it we will play a six minute tribute that Turner Classic Movies put together,” Morain said.
The TCM tribute is narrated by Reed’s daughter, Mary Owen.
“It’s a multimedia mini-profile of Donna Reed with photos and film footage,” he said. “It’s a really good-looking package that sums up her life, as best you can in six minutes.”
The tribute gives an overview of Reed’s life and why she mattered so much to several generations throughout the 20th Century.
“In the video her daughter explains that Donna Reed was a sweetheart to the Greatest Generation, she was a mother to the baby boomers and more recently she has been a benefactor to younger generations who have gone through or benefited through her scholarships and the Donna Reed Foundation festival that has helped launch careers in the performing arts,” Morain said. “Her impact is really lasting and that is part of why we are celebrating her life and her legacy.”
The State Historical Society of Iowa and Produce Iowa are divisions of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.
“Both divisions are co-hosting the event because it intersects with history and filmmaking in Iowa,” Morain said.
The production is a collaboration with the Donna Reed Foundation, he said.
TCM will also honor Reed on her birthday next week.
“Turner Classic Movies is also programming throughout the day (Wednesday) starting at 5 a.m. all the way through the evening with some of Donna Reed’s movies from the 1940s and 1950s,” Morain said.
The network will show the Donna Reed films “Shadow of the Thin Man” (1941), “The Picture of Dorian Gray” (1945), “Faithful in My Fashion” (1946), “Green Dolphin Street” (1947), “Trouble Along the Way” (1953), “The Last Time I Saw Paris” (1954), and “Ransom!” (1956).
“We really do want to celebrate the centennial of her birthdate and that will kick off a handful of programs throughout the year to mark that milestone,” Morain said. “It also happens to tie in with Iowa’s 175th Anniversary, so we have a whole lineup of programs to mark some of the key turning points and some of the major players in Iowa history over the course of those 175 years.”
The next big event, which will take place at noon on March 25, is called “100 Years of Donna Reed.”
“Donna Reed’s daughter will be sharing rarely-seen family photos of Donna Reed’s early days in Denison,” Morain said. “Mary Owen recently moved from New York City to Iowa City to be in Iowa and she has maintained her contacts over the years with folks in Denison and the Donna Reed Foundation. She has wonderful stories to tell about her mom.”
Owen has worked hard to keep the family connection to Iowa, he said.
The 100 Years of Donna Reed event is part of the Iowa History 101 series presented by the State Historical Society of Iowa.
“Those are usually offered every other Thursday as an online presentation,” Morain said. “On March 25 it will be all about Donna Reed.”
Plans are in the works for commemorative screenings and other events at the end of the year to mark the 75th anniversary of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” he said.
“There are some big milestones in the works for Donna Reed this year,” he said.
Morain noted that a special announcement concerning Reed will take place during the live event next Wednesday morning.