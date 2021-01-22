Remembering Donna Reed: Live event will take place on Facebook on Wednesday

The TCM tribute is narrated by Reed’s daughter, Mary Owen.

“It’s a multimedia mini-profile of Donna Reed with photos and film footage,” he said. “It’s a really good-looking package that sums up her life, as best you can in six minutes.”

The tribute gives an overview of Reed’s life and why she mattered so much to several generations throughout the 20th Century.

“In the video her daughter explains that Donna Reed was a sweetheart to the Greatest Generation, she was a mother to the baby boomers and more recently she has been a benefactor to younger generations who have gone through or benefited through her scholarships and the Donna Reed Foundation festival that has helped launch careers in the performing arts,” Morain said. “Her impact is really lasting and that is part of why we are celebrating her life and her legacy.”

The State Historical Society of Iowa and Produce Iowa are divisions of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.

“Both divisions are co-hosting the event because it intersects with history and filmmaking in Iowa,” Morain said.

The production is a collaboration with the Donna Reed Foundation, he said.

TCM will also honor Reed on her birthday next week.