“Remembering Donna Reed” tribute on Facebook this Wednesday

This Wednesday, January 27, will be the 100th anniversary of Donna Reed’s birth.

To celebrate the occasion, the State Historical Society of Iowa and Produce Iowa, the state office of film and media production, will present “Remembering Donna Reed.”

People are encouraged to tune in at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 27 for a virtual event on Facebook that will include some memories, stories and brief shout-outs to Donna Reed from friends and family and people who worked with her in some capacity.

The production is a collaboration with the Donna Reed Foundation.

Alicia Malone, a host on Turner Classic Movies (TCM), will deliver remarks about Reed.

Several other Facebook pages will host the event, but Iowa Culture is the originating location.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The program will last about 20 minutes and will also be available for replay afterwards.

The TCM tribute is narrated by Reed’s daughter, Mary Owen.

The tribute gives an overview of Reed’s life and why she mattered so much to several generations

throughout the 20th century.