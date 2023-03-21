Full fathom five thy father lies; Of his bones are coral made; Those are pearls that were his eyes.

Nothing of him that doth fade, but that suffers a sea change into something rich and strange.

And I alone am left to tell the tale

Call me Ishmael

The above is a mashup of Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” and Melville’s “Moby Dick” as it appears in the Laurie Anderson song “Blue Lagoon,” which I used in a music video I made in college in 1987.

That passage is what caught the ear of my mother’s friend, Mary Jane, when I played the video for her in 1990.

She was in Denison for the DHS Class of ’55 reunion and stayed at my parents’ farm.

Mary Jane was a creature of the arts and knew Shakespeare and Melville.

According to a story about her in the October 6, 1961, Denison Review, “She sang in a Christmas play at the age of three and at the age of five told her mother, ‘Someday I will be a real actress.’ Before starting school she sang at Mother-Daughter banquets and didn’t miss a dramatic or vocal opportunity during her school years. ‘Little Women’ and ‘Our Town’ were early outings (on the Denison High School stage).”

The Review story, which was about Mary Jane’s star turn as Ophelia in a New York production of “Hamlet,” listed many other plays in which she had starred on stages in Boston and New York.

Mary Jane went on to take dozens of stage roles in New York, Boston, Martha’s Vineyard and Denver; she was in two films and in episodes of several TV shows in a career that lasted until at least 1999.

I learned only recently that she had starred as Ariel in a stage production of “The Tempest;” “Ariel’s Song” is the source of the lyrics Laurie Anderson borrowed.

Mary Jane and I connected right away, and not just because of the music, but because we both had our head in the clouds with dreams of faraway places and things that never will be.

I recognized in her the same conflicting passions that have been my greatest strengths and greatest weaknesses.

My niece Karina has some of the same, uh … qualities Mary Jane and I shared, and at age seven found a soulmate in Mary Jane when they met.

I suspect Mary Jane and I would have been diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) if that diagnosis had existed when we were children.

Neither of us had the benefit of any of today’s counseling or medication, but we both made it through high school and out into the world.

Mary Jane and I developed coping mechanisms for the condition we shared. She was a smoker of tobacco and other herbs.

I should mention here that her family name was “Weed.”

I never saw her again after 1990, but my mother sent me copies of some of the stories Mary Jane wrote about her experiences.

She had an usual style of writing best described as “stream of consciousness,” but that term doesn’t exactly capture it.

In “Worsh day Remembered,” she told of a clothes-washing day in 1941 on the Weed farm near Charter Oak. The story started out as a letter to a grand-niece (who hated to do laundry), “but it got quite out of hand” and turned into a 12-page story put down on paper with an old typewriter.

“Their name is Weed,” she wrote. “I suppose they’d have been considered poor; life was hard, every day all the seasons, but the youngest child knew nothing of weariness or want or fear or patriotism.”

Mary Jane was about four years old in the story.

She wrote of the finger-numbing cold of the well water, pumped by hand, she used to rinse the clothes in a manual wringer washer, and how her mother “bounded through the screen door, leaving it flapping open, lunged to hit the lever that would release the roller’s grip” that was dragging her little arm through the wringer.

Mary Jane’s story weaves in and out of the activities of “worsh day” and jumps forward and back in time to significant events of her family. I’ve included a few passages alongside this story to give a flavor of her writing. I wish I could include it all.

The part that caught me hardest when I first read it is a passage that appears just after Mary Jane described how her father, Rolland, wrote poetry for her mother, Arlene, and presented it along with wild roses from a roadside ditch:

“R.I.P. dear Mama, now planted beside Rolland and #5 child, Royal, born in the farm house bed, into Ma’s mother’s hands, and died there two days later…he would become a sweet mysterious memory.”

I still can’t read that without having to wipe my eyes.

Mary Jane grew up in a world very different from what most of us have experienced.

On January 16, she died in Denver at age 85.

Despite being kindred spirits, I didn’t know her all that well.

I’ll let those who did know Mary Jane tell you a little more about her.

My mother, Jackie Trumbull Mundt, and Phyllis North Lewis grew up with Mary Jane and were her lifelong friends.

“Mary Jane and I both arrived in Denison in 1949 and became 7th graders at the old Central building. Five of the girls we met that year became forever friends,” Jackie said.

Mary Jane’s father met an early death; Mary Jane and her mother moved to Denison and lived in a one-room apartment.

Her mother worked at Cronk’s Café.

“Mary Jane tried out the French horn and, since she couldn’t practice in her home, she would carry it a block south to Washington Park where she would set up in the band shell to play,” Jackie said. “This may be why she switched to vocal music.”

“I really got to be close friends with her when we formed a girl’s trio in 8th grade,” Phyllis said. “Nancy Retman was the other member and her mother entered us in a talent show. As a result, we won the opportunity to audition for the Ted Mack Original Amateur Hour in New York City. I think this was the impetus for her interest in theatre.”

New York’s entertainment world was a real eye-opener for three kids from Denison, Iowa, she said.

“In high school, we were in several plays together,” Phyllis said. “She was soft spoken, and usually had supporting roles. Over time, she learned to project her voice. Friends often joked that Mary Jane was always on stage.”

“In 9th grade, we borrowed bikes (neither of us owned one) and joined our now-enlarged group of friends for a day trip across the Boyer,” Jackie said. “Somewhere on the south side we had long, serious conversations and decided we would now be the ‘DDs.’”

DD stood for ‘Daring Devilettes’ or ‘Denison Devils,” but the girls didn’t agree which.

“Mary lived in at least two worlds and it was 30 years before I knew that ‘fey’ was her true description,” Jackie said. “It means ‘unworldly, eccentric, whimsical’ so, of course, she and the drama department were made for each other. She was a standout in speech contests and plays. Amy in ‘Little Women’ for the junior class play was her biggest role.”

In one high school speech contest, Mary Jane performed “Sixteen,” about a love-struck teen-ager waiting by the phone for a longed-for call.

“The only line I can remember is ‘Oh, I’ll turn that old telephone’s face to the wall!’ She was marvelous as the super-dramatic teen,” Jackie said. “She received a 1 rating at the state speech contest. I happened to be by the teacher in charge as he read the results. He turned to me and said ‘They don’t know she’s not acting.’”

Mary Jane loved drama, nature, the Rockies, Native Americans, and her piano.

“She had a positively ribald sense of humor,” Jackie said. “A perfect friend!”

“She had a good sense of humor and fit easily into the group,” Phyllis said. “Most high schoolers detasseled corn, and worked at drive-in restaurants to earn extra money, so we were not aware of the economic status of each other and we didn’t care. In Mary Jane’s senior year, her mother remarried and moved to Council Bluffs, leaving her to fend for herself.”

To earn room and board, Mary Jane lived with a family with small children that year.

“This allowed her to graduate from DHS,” Phyllis said. “Perhaps learning to be independent gave her the courage to try for a professional acting career.”

Mary Jane had an uncle at Boston University who provided her with an opportunity to go to college.

“She just attended for one year, so this was how she ended up out east. After a time in NYC with some success, she went to Denver,” Phyllis said. “Over the years, I had some opportunities to visit her because I had a sister in Denver.”

During the ‘70s, Mary Jane lived a rather “Bohemian lifestyle” while acting at the Trident Theatre in Denver, Phyllis noted.

“My sister sent me an article from the Denver Post showing the Trident marquee with Mary Jane’s name for starring as the lead role,” she said.

“After high school, we all went our own ways for many years and yet when we met again (me still the same square liberal and Mary still the free-spirited dreamer), we immediately renewed our friendship,” Jackie said. “She and two members of our family had much in common and she was still interested in their activities in her last months.”

On Mary’s Jane’s first visit to the Mundt farm, she wandered around the farmstead and came back with a rock and a feather.