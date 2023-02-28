Anyone who identifies Denison as their hometown is invited to take part in deciding on future roadside- and landscape-related projects in the community.

The focus group workshop on Saturday, March 4, is part of the 2023 Iowa’s Living Roadways Community Visioning Program that Denison is participating in. Community visioning is a transportation enhancement planning process that serves Iowa communities under 10,000 in population.

The focus group workshop will run from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Denison High School. The workshop will consist of focus groups for each of the following demographics.

Steering committee members

Older adults (65 years old and older)

Those with limited mobility

Active recreationists

Parents

Each focus group will take approximately one hour.

Anyone who identifies Denison as their home town can sign up for one of the groups simply by going to the communityvisioning.org website, open up the “Visioning Communities” tab and clicking on Denison on the map that pops up. The public input button is on the Denison page.