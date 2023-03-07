The Crawford County Pheasants Forever chapter’s 26th annual banquet and auction will take place this Saturday, March 11, at the Schleswig Community Building.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner will start at 6 p.m. A dinner of chicken and New York strip will be catered by Staley’s.

Games of chance and raffle tickets will be available before and during dinner. The auction and raffle drawings will follow the dinner. Over 20 guns will be taken home by bidders, sponsors and game winners.

Tickets are available at Hoffman Agency, Segebart Chiropractic and Bulletin and Review.

Following is a partial list of the auction items.

CZ 1012 bronze 12 gauge semiautomatic shotgun with Pheasants Forever logo

CZ Bobwhite 28 gauge Project Upland double barrel shotgun

Volquartsen Summit .22 Rifle, made in Carroll, Iowa

Model 700 Remington BDL 30-06 rifle

Several meat packages

Blazin B’s Apple Pie

Bud Light neon pheasant light

Pellet grill from Volkerts

DeWalt cordless chain saw from Vetter Equipment

Pheasants Forever Print of the Year

Ammunition

Dessert of the month from the Bake Shop