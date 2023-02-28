Voters in the Denison Community School District will have the opportunity to go to the polls on Tuesday, March 7, to decide to extend the school district’s Revenue Purpose Statement (RPS).

The RPS focuses on how the district can use the one-cent sales tax for education.

The Revenue Purpose Statement to be extended contains the same language that is in the current statement.

The district’s current revenue purpose statement will expire in 2031. The state’s sunset date for the one-cent tax for schools was extended to January 1, 2051.

All school districts have or will have to have a vote to extend their revenue purpose statements to make them consistent with the January 1, 2051, sunset date.

The Denison Community School District is having a vote on its revenue purpose statement now because of an anticipated 15-year revenue bond, financed with the one-cent sales tax, that will fund a building expansion project at Broadway Elementary School.

Fifteen years would put the life of the bond beyond the expiration state of the district’s current revenue purpose statement.

Another area school vote on March 7 will be in the IKM-Manning School District.

Voters are being asked to vote on the use of $7.9 million in school infrastructure sales service and use tax revenue bonds that will finance a series of construction and renovation projects at the Manning campus.

The vote would have no impact on property tax or sales tax rates.

Information distributed by the IKM-Manning School District says that according to its financial consultant, economic expansions and contractions are cyclical in nature.