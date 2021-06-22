Reminder: Use of consumer fireworks prohibited in Denison

Denison Police Chief Dan Schaffer and Fire Chief Cory Snowgren issued the following reminder about safety during the July 4 holiday and the ordinance that prohibits the firing of consumer fireworks in the city limits.

“With the arrival of summer and the 4th of July Holiday just around the corner, the Police and Fire Departments would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to have a safe and enjoyable holiday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“With the increase in travel and traffic we would remind everyone to drive the speed limit, wear your safety belts and drive defensively. Please do not drink and drive and consider the use of a designated driver.

“Finally, we want to make sure everyone is aware of our fireworks ordinance. Although it is lawful to purchase fireworks in the City of Denison, the use of consumer fireworks is prohibited. The owner or person in control of a property is subject to a fine if they allow fireworks to be used on their property.”