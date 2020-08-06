Renovation complete on mini golf course at Denison Aquatic Center

People can tee off beginning tomorrow at the mini golf course at the Denison Aquatic Center.
The renovation of the course was completed Monday night, project organizer Jennifer Smith announced at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
She said that at the Denison Aquatic/Parks & Rec Board meeting on Monday, the board voted for a grand opening at 9:30 a.m. this Friday (August 7) and that WESCO Industries was invited to bring some of their clients to play mini golf for a few hours before it opens to the general public.
The mini golf course will be open during regular pool hours, and Smith added that the aquatic/parks & rec board voted that admission will be free for everyone through August 16. That’s the date that the outdoor pool will close, after which work will begin to refurbish the water slides and water slide stairs.
The course will remain open after August 16. Beginning then, the fee for a round of mini golf will be $2.
Smith said the goal is for the mini golf admission money to be put toward ongoing maintenance of the course. She hopes that when the city council does its annual budget, it views the receipt of the admission funds for that purpose.
The course will be available for rentals for private events, such as social gatherings, company team building times and birthday parties. The rental fee is $30 an hour for as many rounds of golf as the group wants to play.
Smith added that the mini golf course will be another attraction that Denison will be known for.
“I’m very proud of the council’s support,” said Smith. “Thank you for that. Thank those of you who worked and donated to it. Thank all of you for that. It’s been a good experience.”
She added that teamwork was the key in getting the project started and completed, and continued later that working on the project with a lot of people was a lot of fun.
The first work night at the mini golf course was August 26 last year. Work continued well into the fall until winter weather arrived.
When asked what more could be done, Smith encouraged the aquatic/parks & rec department to promote the mini golf course on its Facebook page.
Smith said she will be happy to stay working with the aquatic/parks & rec board and the council on attractions to Denison.
On behalf of the council, Councilwoman Jessica Garcia thanked Smith for the work she did at the course.
“It looks wonderful. I think it will be a wonderful thing for the community. Thank you for all of your hard work. I know it’s taken a lot phone calls, emails and man-hours,” she said.
Councilman John Granzen said the city will keep its end up on the maintenance of the course.
Councilman Corey Curnyn pointed out that it is one thing for someone to take on a project, but quite another thing to follow it through to the conclusion.
“Behind every bus there is a good driver, and you have been that,” Mayor Pam Soseman told Smith.
Smith said anybody would have taken on the project if they had the opportunity.
“It just kind of came to me, and I was happy to take it on. I am looking forward to taking on other projects,” Smith said.