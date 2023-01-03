Report shows Crawford County taxable sales nearly $36 million in quarter ending June 30

Crawford County had taxable sales of $35,799,321 for the quarter ending June 30, 2022, according to the quarterly retail sales and use tax report released Friday the Iowa Department of Revenue.

The taxable sales generated $2,146,448 in taxes.

The total number of returns filed in the county for the quarter was 413.

Following are the taxable sales and taxes generated for the cities in the county.

Denison: 234 returns, $30,627,646 in taxable sales, $1,837,093 in taxes generated

Kiron: 14 returns, $903,342 in taxable sales, $54,201 in taxes generated

Manilla: 36 returns, $868,293 in taxable sales, $52,098 in taxes generated

Charter Oak, 21 returns, $688,270 in taxable sales, $41,296 in taxes generated

Westside: 18 returns, $559,694 in taxable sales, $33,582 in taxes generated

Vail: 14 returns, $447,304 in taxable sales, $26,838 in taxes generated

Schleswig: 27 returns, $379,451 in taxable sales, $22,767 in taxes generated

Dow City: 22 returns, $341,618 in taxable sales, $20, 497 in taxes generated

Other: 27 returns, $983,703 in taxable sales, $58,076 in taxes generated