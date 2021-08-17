Rescuing cats in Crawford County; first priority: a holding facility

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It wouldn’t take much to put up a small building, but you need cages and kennels and those would probably be best to be purchased,” Bachmann said. “Cats are prone to injury when things aren’t thought through carefully.”

Spay/neuter and release is one option that could be pursued, but she wants to also have the cats available for adoption.

“If there are stable cat colonies, then spay/neuter, vaccinate and release is a good program because the cats stay in a familiar area and they already have humans that help look out for their welfare,” Bachmann said. “If that’s not possible, it goes back to the need for a holding facility and then adoption.”

She said application procedures and fees would have to be developed for adoption.

“You don’t just walk in and say, ‘Hey, what can I pick up today?’” she said.

Some of the cats could be placed on farms, but she wants rules in place that would protect the cats.

“Lots of times those cats have pretty short and brutal lives,” she said. “We don’t really want that happening. A lot of farms are good with cats, and cats are happy there, especially feral cats. But that’s why we need a little background and research.”