Rescuing cats in Crawford County; first priority: a holding facility

Marcia Bachmann, of Denison, wants to create a cat rescue program for Crawford County, and she’s looking for help from like-minded individuals.
She said she has found herself in a position in which she can commit her efforts toward developing a cat rescue program.
“I’m a cat rescuer already, but one person can only do so much,” Bachmann said.
People are on both sides of the issue of how to deal with cats such as the ones that live in Denison and elsewhere, she said.
Bachmann recalled when Kathy Humann, of Walnut, president and executive director of Western Iowa’s Feral and Homeless Cat Program (WIFCaP), spoke to the Denison City Council (in 2014) about trapping, spaying/neutering and releasing feral cats as a more humane way to deal with local cat populations.
“There’s assistance for getting that sort of thing going but there is nowhere to hold cats,” Bachmann said.
“There are no kennels available to hold them. If you’ve ever caught a wild cat, they get frantic in the trap, and they can injure themselves. You need to either get them taken care of right away or you have to have a safe place to hold them. There isn’t any place in Crawford County for that.”
Having the cats spayed/neutered and vaccinated is possible, but the housing issue has to be solved first, she said.
“It wouldn’t take much to put up a small building, but you need cages and kennels and those would probably be best to be purchased,” Bachmann said. “Cats are prone to injury when things aren’t thought through carefully.”
Spay/neuter and release is one option that could be pursued, but she wants to also have the cats available for adoption.
“If there are stable cat colonies, then spay/neuter, vaccinate and release is a good program because the cats stay in a familiar area and they already have humans that help look out for their welfare,” Bachmann said. “If that’s not possible, it goes back to the need for a holding facility and then adoption.”
She said application procedures and fees would have to be developed for adoption.
“You don’t just walk in and say, ‘Hey, what can I pick up today?’” she said.
Some of the cats could be placed on farms, but she wants rules in place that would protect the cats.
“Lots of times those cats have pretty short and brutal lives,” she said. “We don’t really want that happening. A lot of farms are good with cats, and cats are happy there, especially feral cats. But that’s why we need a little background and research.”
She wants to create a program that is practical and methodical – and that can avoid being overwhelmed by the problem.