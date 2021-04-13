Reserve deputy program is new to Crawford County

Crawford County Sheriff James Steinkuehler has instituted a reserve deputy program within the sheriff’s office.

Individuals are required to complete training in firearms, CPR/first aid, criminal law and several other areas to become certified reserve deputies – but they are not required to attend the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA).

Steinkuehler said Lt. Todd Perdew had been pushing for the creation of the program for several years.

The effort was put on hold for a while last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it finally was able to get underway in the late summer.

Three reserve officers joined the program in August 2020: Nels Olson, Amanda Ashbrook, and Arrick Clausen.

The reserve deputy program is a good way for individuals to find out if they are interested in working in law enforcement, according to Steinkuehler.

“This is a way someone can find out if they really want to do this before they engage in all the time at the academy,” he said. “I’ve seen guys who wanted to become an officer go off to the academy and they turn around and say, ‘You know, this isn’t the job for me.’”