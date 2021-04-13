Reserve deputy program is new to Crawford County

Crawford County Sheriff James Steinkuehler has instituted a reserve deputy program within the sheriff’s office.
Individuals are required to complete training in firearms, CPR/first aid, criminal law and several other areas to become certified reserve deputies – but they are not required to attend the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA).
Steinkuehler said Lt. Todd Perdew had been pushing for the creation of the program for several years.
The effort was put on hold for a while last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it finally was able to get underway in the late summer.
Three reserve officers joined the program in August 2020: Nels Olson, Amanda Ashbrook, and Arrick Clausen.
The reserve deputy program is a good way for individuals to find out if they are interested in working in law enforcement, according to Steinkuehler.
“This is a way someone can find out if they really want to do this before they engage in all the time at the academy,” he said. “I’ve seen guys who wanted to become an officer go off to the academy and they turn around and say, ‘You know, this isn’t the job for me.’”
Some individuals find they don’t like the stress of gun situations or other intense encounters, he said.
“If they back out and you’ve already sent them to the academy – it’s taxpayers’ money,” Steinkuehler said. “This way they just can decide whether they like it or if it’s just not for them – and the only thing you’ve spent on them is for clothing.”
The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on March 30 approved a resolution creating a special revenue fund for depositing revenues, paying expenditures and other costs related to the reserve deputy program.
The funds are used to pay for a physical, a psychological screening, on-duty clothing, and additional training, Steinkuehler said.
Reserve deputies with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office will only ride with another certified officer.
The reserve deputies will have the authority to make arrests.
Steinkuehler said that arrangement would provide guidance for the reserve deputy; the reserve deputy would in turn provide additional safety for the certified officer.
“It’s nice to have two officers on and riding together when you go to a domestic (situation),” he said.
Reserve deputies are paid $1 per year.
“The three we have now have other jobs out there,” Steinkuehler said. “They’re committing themselves to our community for once a month, at least eight hours for a shift. They do a shift for free and they protect and serve our community just to get the experience.”
That experience can be valuable if a career in law enforcement turns out to be what they want.
Law enforcement agencies prefer recruits with at least some experience, he said.
“Where are you going to get that (experience) if you don’t do something like these guys are going to be doing?” Steinkuehler said.
If hired by a law enforcement agency, the certified reserve officers would still have to attend the ILEA to become a certified officer.
Steinkuehler said he would be willing to sponsor the current reserve deputies to ILEA because of the work they have done for the county.
“If they’re doing a great job for us I have no problem sponsoring them,” he said.
Steinkuehler would like to add three more officers to the program in the near future.
“What we’re trying to do is do it without any taxation,” Steinkuehler said.
Quality Foods Processors donated a check for $500 for the program at the end of March.
To raise additional funds, the sheriff’s office will raffle a gun safe that will hold 24 guns.
Deputies will have $5 raffle tickets starting in early May, Steinkuehler said.