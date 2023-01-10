Resolutions transfer Burgess property to City of Denison

The Denison City Council took the official action needed to purchase property from the estate of Scott Burgess at its meeting last week and authorized payment for the property.

The council approved the purchase of the land at a special meeting on December 30 but had to pass resolutions to finalize their action.

The property of just less than 24 acres is located on the south side of Denison, not far from Highway 59. It is bordered on the south by 25th Avenue South and on the east by South 8th Street. To the north is property owned by James C. and Mary Jo Hugg, and just to the west are houses that line Crestview Drive.

The purchase price of the property is $308,880; it was sold at auction on November 19.

The city wants the property as a location for future housing but it will continue to be farm land until it is developed for housing.

But through a series of questions, council members saw that at least another detail has to be worked out – the steps needed to continue to lease the land.

Councilman John Granzen asked, “How do we go about renting the land for farming? Do we need to look into that? I know we’re not doing anything with that this year. Do we go out for contract or bid?”

He later commented that it would be nice to have the current renter continue to lease the land.

Councilman Greg Miller said Crawford County’s farmland around the former county home is rented out and the rent goes from September to September. He added that the current renter for the Burgess property may have already paid the lease for the entire year.

“This is something we probably should have already known,” said Councilwoman Jessica Garcia.