Results of city elections in Crawford County
top story

CITY ELECTION RESULTS

Vote graphic

CITY ELECTION RESULTS

ARION

No candidates filed for mayor or city council

Mayor: 6 write-ins

Council: 9 write-ins

ASPINWALL

Mayor candidate: Tomas W. Irlbeck (incumbent): 12

City council candidates (5 positions up for election):

All incumbents

Fred L. Irlbeck: 14

Rick Warner: 12

Ted Jansen: 10

Carole Lile: 12

Nancy Grimm : 12

BUCK GROVE

Mayor candidate: Terry Kolln (incumbent): 4

City council candidates (5 positions up for election)

Michele Stover: 4

Aaron Schroeder: 4

7 write-ins

CHARTER OAK

Mayor candidate: Randy S. Ulmer: 78

City council candidates (2 positions up for election)

Brent Friedrichs (incumbent): 58

Benjamin Heyne (incumbent): 45

Earl S. Nelson: 22

Carolyn J. Nelson: 3

Ronald G. Schau: 25

5 write-ins

DELOIT

Mayor candidate: Tyler Braasch: 6

5 write-ins

City council candidates (5 positions up for election)

Jerry Lorenzen (incumbent): 18

Gloria Anderson (incumbent): 17

Libbie Schillerberg (incumbent): 12

Cheryl Kelly: 14

Connie Mulligan: 11

DENISON 

Mayor candidate: Pamela Soseman (incumbent): 549

6 write-ins

City council at large candidates (1 position up for election)

Jessica Garcia (incumbent): 398

William L. Miller: 178

City council Ward 1 candidate (1 position up for election)

Dustin R. Logan (incumbent): 179

1 write-in

City council Ward 3 candidate (1 position up for election)

Corey Curnyn (incumbent): 200

9 write-ins

DOW CITY

Mayor candidate: Landon Burhoop (incumbent): 74

4 write-ins

City council candidates (3 positions up for election)

Kody Meyer (incumbent): 54

Connie Garrett: 48

Robin McCoid: 60

Phyllis TenEyck: 47

1 write in

KIRON

City council candidates (2 positions up for election)

Kathy Lickteig (incumbent): 11

Jennifer Hoaglund (incumbent): 26

Myrna Henrich: 32

MANILLA

Mayor candidate: Patrick Wuestewald (incumbent): 120

27 write-ins

City council candidates (2 positions up for election)

Corey Gaskill (incumbent): 144

Paul Heiman: 131

9 write-ins

RICKETTS

Mayor: no candidates

11 write-ins

City council candidates (3 positions up for election)

Drene K. Briggle (incumbent): 11

Carol Schlensig (incumbent): 10

8 write-ins

SCHLESWIG

City council candidates (3 positions up for election)

Richard Hanlin (incumbent): 59

Rory Degen: 52

Duane Jacoby: 50

Tim Bubke: 69

2 write-ins

VAIL

Mayor candidate: Monte Crichton (incumbent): 40

1 write-in

City council candidates (3 positions up for election)

Bob Niehaus (incumbent): 35

Daniel J. Crane (incumbent): 36

17 write-ins

WESTSIDE

Mayor candidate: Michell L. Simons (incumbent): 22

City council candidates (2 positions up for election)

Allan Kock (incumbent): 22

Kevin J. Simons (incumbent): 22

