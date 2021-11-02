Results of city elections in Crawford County

CITY ELECTION RESULTS
ARION
No candidates filed for mayor or city council
Mayor: 6 write-ins
Council: 9 write-ins
ASPINWALL
Mayor candidate: Tomas W. Irlbeck (incumbent): 12
City council candidates (5 positions up for election):
All incumbents
Fred L. Irlbeck: 14
Rick Warner: 12
Ted Jansen: 10
Carole Lile: 12
Nancy Grimm : 12
BUCK GROVE
Mayor candidate: Terry Kolln (incumbent): 4
City council candidates (5 positions up for election)
Michele Stover: 4
Aaron Schroeder: 4
7 write-ins
CHARTER OAK
Mayor candidate: Randy S. Ulmer: 78
City council candidates (2 positions up for election)
Brent Friedrichs (incumbent): 58
Benjamin Heyne (incumbent): 45
Earl S. Nelson: 22
Carolyn J. Nelson: 3
Ronald G. Schau: 25
5 write-ins
DELOIT
Mayor candidate: Tyler Braasch: 6
5 write-ins
City council candidates (5 positions up for election)
Jerry Lorenzen (incumbent): 18
Gloria Anderson (incumbent): 17
Libbie Schillerberg (incumbent): 12
Cheryl Kelly: 14
Connie Mulligan: 11
DENISON
Mayor candidate: Pamela Soseman (incumbent): 549
6 write-ins
City council at large candidates (1 position up for election)
Jessica Garcia (incumbent): 398
William L. Miller: 178
City council Ward 1 candidate (1 position up for election)
Dustin R. Logan (incumbent): 179
1 write-in
City council Ward 3 candidate (1 position up for election)
Corey Curnyn (incumbent): 200
9 write-ins
DOW CITY
Mayor candidate: Landon Burhoop (incumbent): 74
4 write-ins
City council candidates (3 positions up for election)
Kody Meyer (incumbent): 54
Connie Garrett: 48
Robin McCoid: 60
Phyllis TenEyck: 47
1 write in
KIRON
City council candidates (2 positions up for election)
Kathy Lickteig (incumbent): 11
Jennifer Hoaglund (incumbent): 26
Myrna Henrich: 32
MANILLA
Mayor candidate: Patrick Wuestewald (incumbent): 120
27 write-ins
City council candidates (2 positions up for election)
Corey Gaskill (incumbent): 144
Paul Heiman: 131
9 write-ins
RICKETTS
Mayor: no candidates
11 write-ins
City council candidates (3 positions up for election)
Drene K. Briggle (incumbent): 11
Carol Schlensig (incumbent): 10
8 write-ins
SCHLESWIG
City council candidates (3 positions up for election)
Richard Hanlin (incumbent): 59
Rory Degen: 52
Duane Jacoby: 50
Tim Bubke: 69
2 write-ins
VAIL
Mayor candidate: Monte Crichton (incumbent): 40
1 write-in
City council candidates (3 positions up for election)
Bob Niehaus (incumbent): 35
Daniel J. Crane (incumbent): 36
17 write-ins
WESTSIDE
Mayor candidate: Michell L. Simons (incumbent): 22
City council candidates (2 positions up for election)
Allan Kock (incumbent): 22
Kevin J. Simons (incumbent): 22