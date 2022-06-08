Rethinking due to rising costs at Secondary Road Department

2023 could look a whole lot different

In a discussion interspersed with other business at the May 31 Crawford County Supervisors meeting, County Engineer Paul Assman gave his thoughts about rising costs and what they may mean for services provided by the Secondary Road Department.

Assman noted on his agenda that fuel prices had gone from $1.99 per gallon in 2020 to $2.99 in 2021, and $5.11 as of Tuesday.

“That’s a huge problem,” he said. “I think 2023 is going to look a whole lot different than 2022 does and I’m just hoping we can continue to do what we planned to do this year.”

He said the cost of corrugated metal pipe, which is used by the bridge crew, has doubled.

“Grading would be the first thing that we stop,” he said.

Board Chairman Kyle Schultz, a former Secondary Road employee, noted that the department scaled back work in 2008 during the economic crisis.

Supervisor Ty Rosburg asked what Assman would do with employees if work is scaled back

“We put them in trucks and we haul our own gravel,” Assman said.

The Secondary Road Department contracts with 15 to 25 truckers to haul gravel for county roads every summer.

He said events were advancing faster than expected in a recent long-range planning session.

“I was hopeful that either things would … stop or start going the other way, and we’re just not seeing that,” he said.

Assman said he was not saying that the sky was falling but he is making plans for how the department proceeds if the situation continues; if it does, significant changes will take place through 2023.

“There’s no indication that it’s going to change, either,” said Supervisor Jean Heiden.

“I wish I had a crystal ball,” Assman said.

He noted that the gravel haul had just started.

The haulers are paid for fuel based on the price at Ampride at noon each day.

The current high prices are crippling, he said.

In a further response to Rosburg’s question about what to do with employees, Assman said he might not fill an open position for a truck driver and move a grade crew employee into that position.

“Next year might be the year when we put our guys in trucks and haul our own gravel,” he said. “Our gravel haul costs are going to be huge this year.”

Equipment prices are also rising, he said.

Schultz said a DEF (diesel exhaust fluid) shortage is looming, which could sideline equipment that requires the fluid.