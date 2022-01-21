Reward offered: $500 for information about stolen and vandalized signs

Motorists endangered by unmarked intersections

“If we have to go after them and we find out who it is, we’re coming strong with it,” Crawford County Sheriff James Steinkuehler told representatives of the Denison Bulletin and Review and KDSN Radio on Thursday afternoon.

The subject was the theft of road signs – for which Steinkuehler has offered a $500 reward through Crime Stoppers.

County Engineer Paul Assman said two rounds of sign thefts have taken place in recent weeks.

Just before Christmas, several signs were stolen from an area just northeast of Denison.

The signs were located later and put back in place.

Sometime after last week’s snowfall, nine signs were stolen or shot with guns, including several of those that had been taken last month.

Glenn Schiltz, with the engineer’s office, is the person responsible for maintaining signs around the county. He said that in some locations, effort was put in to remove poles from the ground and to then take the signs off the poles.

Photographs were taken of boot marks in the snow and tire tracks on the roads.

Assman said every sign is put up for a specific reason – and safety is compromised when the signs are taken.

Of particular concern are the double arrow intersection signs, T intersection signs and stop signs, he said.

He said he talked to the sheriff about using Crime Stoppers to help deal with the issue.

“It needs to stop, and we’re going to make every effort we can to attempt to try to find out who’s doing it and to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law…,” Assman said.

Steinkuehler said that removal of a stop sign could lead to deaths if a vehicle goes through an intersection because the driver doesn’t know to stop.

He said he would go for the toughest charges in such a case.

Steinkuehler said that more than one person probably knows what happened to the signs, which is why the reward is being offered.

“We need information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the signs being missing,” he said.

That includes information about signs that have been shot.

Steinkuehler said sign vandalism has been going on for too long.

“It’s not going to stop if we don’t put the stop to it,” he said.

Assman and Steinkuehler pointed out that Crawford County taxpayers end up footing the bill for replacing or repairing signs.

Steinkuehler said the media and the public can help solve the problem.

“I think we need to get the word out there and put a stop to this,” Steinkuehler said. “It’s costing taxpayers a lot of money.”

The Crime Stoppers number is 712-263-4050.