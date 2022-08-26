Rezoned for new housing

The Denison City Council has approved the rezoning of two areas of the community for housing developments.

Pictured are materials and equipment for a housing project that will be started soon by Jim Johnson of Healthy Efficient Homes. It is on land located east of North 16th Street (Monarch Drive) near the Denison Middle School. It was rezoned from Ag (agricultural) to R-1 (single-family residential).

The city council also recently approved the rezoning of property north of 12th Avenue South from Ag to R-2 (two-family residential). That property, lots 3 through 6 and parcel A of lot 8, 6th City View Addition, is owned by by C.D. Developer, L.L.C., registered to Chad Mohr, of Denison.

Councilman Corey Curnyn asked about the R-2 designation. Colby Ellis, the city’s code enforcement officer, explained that Mohr plans to construct duplexes in the back half of the property, potentially three duplexes depending on septic systems and lot size and similar issues, he added.

A member of the audience asked about the possibility of a sanitary sewer line extending to her property, which is located on Siemer Drive, east of Mohr’s property. Her house and the houses of the neighbors on either side of her are on septic systems.

City Manager Bradley Hanson explained that the city council wanted see if Mohr is conducive to at least paying a portion of the cost of the soil compaction tests. Denison Municipal Utilities will not put in a sanitary sewer line without satisfactory results on compaction tests, Hanson added.

“From there we can take the next step,” he continued. “My understanding is they’d like to do a septic system but we would prefer they are on a city sewer for obvious reasons.”

The member of the audience asked if a sewer system is put in for the new development, would it go as far as hers and her neighbors’ property.

Councilman Greg Miller explained that the sanitary sewer line is already there but it is out in the farm field that is north of the location being discussed.

“That would be something that maybe you could look into,” Miller said.

The property owner said she looked into it about 20 years ago.