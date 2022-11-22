RFPs to soon go out for city hall generator

The Denison City Council received a report from Fire Chief Cory Snowgren about the progress on procuring a generator for city hall. He said the project was split into two phases – the equipment and the installation of equipment.

He said the requests for proposals (RFPs) were written and would be sent to City Clerk Jodie Flaherty and City Manager Brad Hanson for review, and then forwarded to City Attorney Matt Brick for his review, and he hopes it will be on the city council’s next meeting agenda for approval. He said the bids would be open for two weeks and he would return with a recommendation on a purchase at the council’s second meeting in December.

“The reason for doing it that quickly is to try to capture this year’s price,” Snowgren explained, “because we’re not going to be able to install it until this spring.”

He spoke about a problem that is being caused by the city’s procurement policy as it pertains to building improvements.

“There is a piece that says anything over $25,000 needs a performance bond. It’s been my experience when you’re buying just equipment, preconstructed or prefabricated, a performance bond isn’t necessary,” Snowgren said. “It would then come into play and is necessary for the actual installation.

“But unfortunately, there is nothing in the procurement policy that gives me the ability to work around that that performance bond.”

He hoped this could be addressed.

“It is a unique situation,” Snowgren said. “We’re trying to move quickly on one end to save some money and do the installation later.”

Other council action

The council authorized the following equipment purchases for the Denison Public Works Department.

A Bobcat Skidsteer from Vetter Equipment for $38,259.96

A Ford F350 4x4 pickup from Team Auto Group for $41,088

The Public Works Department had been pricing Ford F250 and similar pickups but the opportunity to purchase an F350 is something that was brought to the department’s attention. It was acted upon by the city council because of the uncertainty of when other pickups might be delivered.

The Public Works Department had proposed to purchase an F250 from its 2023 capital improvement plan to replace a 2003 F250. The department had priced an F250 with a snowplow attachment package and a Chevy 2500 built according to the department’s specifications. The price for the Chevy would be $46,920 when or if it can be ordered, and the price for the F250 would be $38,428, when or if it can be ordered.

Street Supervisor Mike Vogt was contacted by Team Auto Group in October about the possibility of purchasing a Ford F350 that is being built for Team Auto Group’s inventory. Vogt told council members that the pickup would be delivered sometime in December. He added that the city is not locked into purchasing the pickup.

“It (the 350) will work into our rotation where we can eliminate two of the older pickups that need to go,” Vogt said.