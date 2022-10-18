 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richard “Dick” Peters

DBR Funeral Notices

Funeral services for Richard “Dick” Peters, 88, of Denison, formerly of Schleswig, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 19, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig with burial at the Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, October 18, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig.

He died Saturday, October 15, at Gracewell/Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.

Survivors include his wife, Marie Peters, of Denison; three children, Steven Peters, of Maui Hawaii, Craig Peters, of Glenwood, and Kandis Goosmann, of Mansfield, Texas; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Loa Lane Daly, of Kansas City, Missouri.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig is in charge of arrangements.

